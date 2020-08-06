My heart sank as I reviewed the latest congressional voting record based on “adherence to constitutional principles of limited government, fiscal responsibility, national sovereignty and a traditional foreign policy of avoiding foreign entanglements.” The average score for the (Democratically controlled) House was 35%. One lone congressman, Thomas Massie, R-K.Y., scored 100%.
Now one would suppose that the average Senate score would be much higher, given that that body is primarily Republican-controlled. Imagine my shock and shame to find the average Senate score at 24%. My once-beloved Republican Party, the traditional home for genuine Constitution-loving conservatives, seems to be largely made up of hollow, dishonest “establishment” types, true politicians in the worst sense of the word. I had hoped the GOP would lead the charge to avert the communistic destruction of our nation proposed by today’s left. But no, it seems the day belongs to senators like Mitt Romney (11%) and Marco Rubio (20%).
What about our boys from Idaho? Mike Simpson must be proud of his 40% score (Russ Fulcher did much better at 70%), and we should all stand and applaud Mike Crapo at 20% and Jim Risch at 30%. But you may be sure they will be ready with some slick rhetoric to explain their sorry performance when they hit the campaign trail. When the GOP earns scores like Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, Steny Hoyer, Jerry Nadler, Sheila Jackson Lee and Dianne Feinstein, one begins to think the old saying, “There’s not a dime’s worth of difference between them,” when speaking of the two parties, may be correct.
These men occasionally vote correctly on certain issues, and for that, we should praise them. But when they forget their oath of office they must be brought to answer. Am I being too hard on our boys? Am I expecting too much? I don’t think so.
And what about the rest of us? By election time many will have forgotten our congressmen’s unconscionable behavior. Many more don’t even look to see how our representatives voted. Maybe we deserve what we’re getting.
Folks, we can do better. Somewhere in this great state, there must be people who genuinely love the Constitution and are willing to pick up the banner, people who love this country and will do the right thing regardless. Oh, that I was 30 years younger. But forgive the sarcasm, I’m handicapped anyway because I can only speak out of one side of my mouth at a time.