Let’s think about Russia. Let’s think about protecting our troops. Let’s think about protecting our elections. It should be obvious that Russia is not our friend, but we have a president who thinks Vladimir Putin is his friend. When our intelligence services tell us that Russia has not only put bounties on American soldiers’ lives but has paid such bounties to Afghan fighters, Trump says that such information is not proven.
When Dan Coats, a respected Republican former senator and, now, a former director of national intelligence, becomes familiar with the U.S. intelligence community and its resources and conclusions, he is convinced that Russia has something on Donald Trump. He can come to no other conclusion because there is no other understandable explanation for Trump’s cozying up to the Russian dictator.
One of the most alarming warnings from our intelligence community concerns foreign interference in our elections. Repeated conclusions that Russia is still interfering by disseminating rumors and lies through websites and surrogates show that their successes in 2016 have emboldened their continued efforts. We might think, or at least hope, that such conclusions would be vehemently denied by the Trump administration, backed up by evidence presented to Congress in classified meetings. Instead, John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, told Congress that he would suspend in-person briefings on foreign election interference.
More recently, a senior intelligence official at the Department of Homeland Security made a whistleblower complaint that senior department officials told him to falsify intelligence to play down Russian attacks and play up the purported threat from China and Iran. Murphy quotes acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf telling him that those instructions came straight from the White House.
These Russian efforts are met with silence, obfuscation and lies by Trump and his administration. Their stonewalling effort is supported by Republican allies in Congress, including all members of the Idaho delegation. Where Republicans used to be deeply committed to national security and were especially opposed to Soviet and Russian anti-democratic plotting around the world, Republicans in Congress now seem to feel that what’s good for Trump is good by them, no matter how dangerous it is to America. An occasional slap on the wrist to Putin or his minions is good enough to give them cover for a more general acquiescence in Russian meddling.
And what does Russia get out of this? They win, whether Trump is re-elected or not. If Trump wins, they maintain their free hand throughout Eastern Europe and the Middle East, increasing their malign influence and marginalizing U.S. power. If Trump loses, they have sown chaos throughout America’s sphere of influence and made our elections suspect to our own voters. The damage Trump has done for Russia will take years to repair, and Russia under Putin will take every advantage they can of our weakness and our allies’ confusion. If national security has any meaning for Republican voters, they will follow the lead of the Lincoln Project and other Republican groups and repudiate Trump and his administration.