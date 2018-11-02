The safe highways and wildlife crossings controversy in Island Park is unprecedented. What should be a no-brainer has morphed into an advisory vote for or against over and underpasses for wildlife in all of Fremont County, and, inexplicably, discussion to restrict over and underpasses throughout the entire state. What elsewhere is a non-issue (is any community really against highway safety and less roadkill?) has gone ballistic in Island Park.
There is high passion on both sides. This is good. But, different opinions should engender stimulating and thought-provoking discourse. Each side should be willing, even anxious, to engage the other to understand their reasoning and find common ground. That is not happening in Island Park.
This has devolved into an us-versus-them situation. Rather than working together to find a reasonable and responsible solution to an issue that affects everyone who drives US 20, we have strangers calling strangers liars; verbal and written attacks on personal character; challenges to the veracity of the message and the legitimacy of the messenger.
I recently spoke at an ITD meeting featuring speakers for and against wildlife crossing structures. I arrived early and used the time to introduce myself to Representative Karey Hanks and a couple of others who do not want overpasses in Fremont County. While it was clear they were a little guarded speaking to the “enemy,” they were polite. However, one denigrator of wildlife crossings would not even shake my hand. Where has basic civility gone?
The controversy has changed relationships within the community.
I have neighborhood friends opposed to wildlife crossing structures. These are not dear friends, but we are friendly when we cross paths. They continue to dodge my invitation to get together and talk about our opposing positions. What has happened to respect for differing opinions and trying to find common ground?
Supporting a position with gusto is to be admired, but only if that position is reasoned and reasonable. I am not sure both sides of the issue would agree on what reasoned and reasonable mean.
One side of this controversy strives to present accurate data and substantiated information to help readers make a reasoned and responsible decision. The opposition, rather than presenting solid, defensible data supporting their position, attacks the quality of the data and the sincerity of the opponent. This is divisive and simply wrong.
A few years ago, a friend of mine drove across Henry’s Lake Flats in a sideways blizzard to attend a fundraiser in Last Chance for someone they didn’t even like. When I asked why, she said: “That’s what we do in Island Park. We work together.”
Where has that community ethic gone?
It is not the wildlife crossing controversy that has torn the fabric of this community. It is the aggressive and toxic language of individuals who are responsible. No matter what the results of the advisory vote are on Nov. 6, the community of Island Park has taken a serious hit. Shame on all of us.