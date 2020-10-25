Bryan Smith’s recent guest column contained only one main argument — that voters should not vote for me solely because I am running on the Democratic ticket, even though I have repeatedly said I will not vote according to the Democratic platform but vote only according to my constituents’ best interests.
George Washington warned about hyper-partisanship during his farewell address. Washington said: “The continual mischiefs of the spirit of party ... make it the interest and duty of a wise people to discourage and restrain it. It serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection.”
If we value party more than qualifications, more than character, more than voting record, then we will end up with candidates who are unqualified, who have poor character and who vote against the interests of their constituents, such as those politicians who voted against House Bill 515, which ended high attorney fees on small medical debts.
I started helping with potato harvest when I was so young that I needed to stand on a bucket to reach the potatoes speeding by. My mother explained that as the potatoes whizzed past, we needed to grab out as many vines, dirt clods and rocks as possible.
Because it was impossible to grab every bad thing, my mother taught me to prioritize, and worst of all was the rotten potatoes. Potatoes need to be stored at cool temperatures to prevent rot, but the heat from a few rotting potatoes can cause more rot in nearby potatoes, causing an expanding hot spot. A single hot spot can mean hundreds of thousands of dollars in crop damage.
If a hot spot develops at the front of the cellar, then it’s possible to sell off the front portion of potatoes to get rid of the front hot spot while keeping the remaining potatoes to sell later when the prices are better (hopefully). But if the hot spot is in the back of the cellar, there’s sometimes no easy way to fix the problem.
Here in Idaho, there is a hot spot — a large clump of rot — in the fabric of our society that is spreading and threatening to ruin our great state and the way of life we and our ancestors have worked so hard to obtain. This rot is the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its allied politicians. Unfortunately, many Republican candidates, such as my opponent Julianne Young, won their primaries this year only because of tens of thousands of dollars in donations and advertising by out-of-state special interests connected to the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
While Idaho’s May party primary elections are the front entrance of Idaho’s political cellar, there are back doors in our political cellar — the current general election. The voters of Idaho have a chance to rid our political cellar of the rot of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its allied politicians, such as Julianne Young, Barbara Ehardt and Chad Christensen, by voting for their Democratic opponents. I invite all those Republican voters who were too few in number to open the cellar front doors during Idaho’s May party primaries to join with independent voters and Democrats to open the back cellar doors in the general election and toss out these rotten politicians.