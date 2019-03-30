The Constitution of the United States is the law of the land and the bedrock of our nation. Prior to the writing of the Constitution, the Founders of our country penned the rights of mankind and where those rights originated. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
With this foundation, citizens have enjoyed individual liberties, economic opportunities and protection from enemies, both foreign and domestic, more than any other people in the history of the world.
The State of Idaho Constitution is the law of Idaho. Its Preamble reads, “We, the people of the State of Idaho, grateful to Almighty God for our freedom, to secure its blessings and promote our common welfare do establish this constitution.” With Section 1 reading, “Inalienable rights of man. All men are free by nature and equal, and have certain inalienable rights, among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty; acquiring, possessing, and protecting property; pursuing happiness and securing safety.”
Section 2 says in part, “Political power inherent in the people. All political power is inherent in the people.” The Idaho Republican Platform was adopted June 23, 2012, and in 2018 Idaho Democratic Platform was printed.
The first sentence in the Republican Preamble reads “We believe the strength of our nation lies with our faith and reliance on God our creator, the individual, and the family, and that each person’s dignity, freedom, ability and responsibility must be honored.” There is no mention of God in the Democratic Platform or even a reference to deity or faith in such a being.
Article 1, Sentence A of the Republican Platform reads, “the Idaho Republican Party recognizes that all government is financed by taxing its citizens. We believe the size and cost of government, as well as national debt, must be reduced.” Again, there is no mention of fiscal restraint in the Democratic Platform.
Paragraph 4 of the Democratic Platform, second sentence, reads, “We believe healthcare is a human right and not a privilege.” There is no mention in either the US or Idaho Constitutions of healthcare being a right.
James Madison said, “A well-instructed people alone can be permanently a free people.” Which of the above-referenced platforms align most closely with the US and State of Idaho Constitutions? As Idahoans, it is in our best interest to become politically informed and involved, in that order.