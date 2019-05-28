It is sad. A sad situation and a sad commentary on our priorities when “run, hide, fight” becomes the new mantra for school kids. A sad commentary when Kendrick Castillo and Brendan Bialy of Highlands Ranch High School and Riley Howell of UNC-Charlotte have to be the defenders of their peers because the adults can’t pull up the courage to do what they have the power to do.
It is sad and pathetic that we monthly experience a school shooting. And it is because we are represented by people who are greedy, self-serving cowards who are only worried about the next election; so they give in to the moneyed people who contribute to their political and social campaigns.
No one is asking for radical legislation. No one wants to take away all guns, but that leaves a wide open area to take some action. If I may quote a few ideas of Nicholas Kristof of the New York Times in a recent article: ”A starting point would be to require a universal background check before all firearms sales. Some 22 percent of guns are still acquired in the U.S. without a background check; a person wanting to adopt a rescue dog often undergoes a more thorough check than a person buying an assault rifle.”
He goes on further: “safe storage of guns — in gun safes or with trigger locks — prevents children and others from accessing firearms. Voluntary gun buybacks would reduce the pool of firearms out there. We should also invest in ‘smart gun’ technologies that require a code or fingerprint to fire. We need more ‘red-flag laws’ that make it more difficult for people to obtain guns when they present a threat to themselves or others.”
None of the above actions restrict or threaten conscientious gun owners, of which I am one. Yet the NRA opposes all of the above and any limitation at all. Their political campaign contributions have emasculated our Congress and our state legislatures so thoroughly that they do not have the courage to take the slightest action. Thus, the students instead of the laws have to place themselves in harm’s way to try to seek protection. What a shameful situation.
Every community and every school district thinks it won’t happen there, but they all thought that and it still did. How much more pain and agony do we need before some action is taken? Send your child to school today and hope they make it home unharmed, but don’t disillusion yourself into thinking it can’t or won’t happen here. It will sooner or later.
Make your legislative representatives be and feel like they are accountable. Your child’s life could depend upon it. It is not their job to defend themselves, it is ours.