William Wordsworth wrote: “Our birth is but a sleep and forgetting. The soul which rises with us, our life’s star, hath elsewhere its setting and cometh from afar. Not in entire forgetfulness and not in utter nakedness, but trailing clouds of glory do we come from God, who is our home.”
Living on earth can be challenging. In the mind of every human is a yearning for utopia, the ultimate condition where a perfect order exists. Christmas is about Christ, who wants to help us return to our heavenly home. We don’t have it now, “but the day will come when the lion and the lamb will lay down together without any ire.”
Until then, we can evidence heaven in everyday life. I saw a child give her traffic guard a big hug near Hawthorne Elementary. As I related this experience to others, their comments were sentimental and heartfelt. With teary eyes, it reminded me of the human touch, our touch. Consider a boy with his arms around a large dog, a mother holding her newborn and a tiny girl hugging her grandparents or her kindergarten teacher.
Many grandchildren think dragons are spooky. Almost everyone dislikes flies. But “dragonflies” now that is something else. They come in iridescent red, green, blue, silver and gold. They can fly at 60 mph, hover, and eat mosquitoes. Their barbed legs, gossamer wings and helicopter-type body are a joy to see, but it’s the eyes that get me the most. Under magnification, they look like polished hemispheres of agate.
One summer, I was photographing dragonflies at Market Lake. After many hours of delicate photography, I’d captured images of several colors of dragonflies, but not blue (my wife’s favorite color). I was now leaving disappointed. Miraculously, as I neared the truck, a large blue one lit in front of me, on a plant in perfect light. In the last moments of my visit, I was able to capture its image. As I opened the door to return home, I looked up at the clear blue sky with tears in my eyes and exclaimed, “Thank you, God.”
For me, it was a gift from the Creator for my deep interest in all of his splendid creations/handiwork.
Earlier today my wife and I looked out the front window and saw two missionaries shoveling our walk. I thought of my mission when I baptized a woman who had escaped a Nazi death camp as a child. Just then, four angelic children (girls) appeared at our front door and sang us a Christmas carol. We cried and gave them each a hug. Just some tender sentiments at a special time of year.