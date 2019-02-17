Why should your personal freedoms be worth more than my life? This is the question I put to those who advocate for ever-increasing personal freedoms that put others at risk.
When our legislators take action to expand personal freedoms without concern for the wellbeing of others it is time to ask the question: “Why was this person nominated by their political party in the first place?”
Are our political parties doing an inadequate job of vetting their candidates or are these people truly representative of their party as a whole?
Chad Christensen’s attempt to prevent cities from restricting drivers from using phones while operating vehicles is an example but certainly not the only such ill-informed political maneuver. I frequently see inattentive driving while the driver is either texting or speaking on a phone. Some people are worse than others, but all of them would be safer if they were concentrating on driving. Their neighbors would also be safer.
When I see cars weaving while the driver is using their phone I move into a defensive driving mode but also wish for stronger laws and enforcement against such reckless driving.
I resent people who put my life at risk in order to exercise some cherished privilege. I also resent politicians who advocate for the privilege to do things that put others at risk. Are you listening, Chad? Is the Bonneville County Central Republican Committee paying attention?
Jim Jones recently wrote an excellent article concerning people who believe in faith healing to the extent that they allow their children to die rather than allowing them to receive medical care.
This is condoned by our state laws. This is an outrageous exercise of personal freedoms that needs to be outlawed. And yet our legislators sit on their hands and allow this practice to continue. It is bad enough to put your neighbors at risk, but your own children?
It’s about time Idaho’s legislators stop pontificating about personal freedoms and to start balancing the rights of individuals to exercise actions that impact their neighbors. There are far too many of these issues to discuss in this article, but we would quickly recognize them when we see them.
In the future, I would like to see both political parties do a thorough job of vetting their candidates on a range of issues. Advocacy of personal freedoms that diminish the wellbeing of others should be front and center. Any politician who advocates for freedoms that threaten the lives of others should be called out and defeated.