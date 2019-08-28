To be candid, I’ve never seen the film “The Blues Brothers” referenced in Kent Granat’s commentary criticizing me. That’s the least of my troubles, as I read through Mr. Granat’s meandering op-ed four times and still didn’t quite get the point, though I’d really like to.
Mr. Granat says I’ve “diverged and made a sharp right turn.” Diverged from what? Or from where? And why does the author believe that to be controversial?
He complains that I have, from time to time in the past, offered quotes from Mormon leaders and referenced the Bible and Judeo-Christian values. Guilty as charged. But he implies that in doing so, I’m venturing toward fanaticism because I hold tightly to certain established principles. Too much principle, he complains, makes virtue into vice. So can a person, for example, be too Christlike? Too kind? Too forgiving? Too charitable?
Mr. Granat, what beliefs do you have? What values do you hold dear? Shouldn’t people be governed by ideas and principles that are absolute, and for good reason, such as God’s absolute commandment to not steal or not kill?
Is he suggesting that I ignore religious and moral teachings? Is he suggesting that a person’s belief in and adherence to founding principles, be they the Ten Commandments or the Constitution, make them a fanatic? Because that seems to be the implication of Mr. Granat’s writing.
He complains that I (and my friends) hope God is “smiling down upon them.” Shouldn’t we all hope that the things we do and say have God’s approval? Shouldn’t we turn to God for guidance? Where or who else should our inspiration and moral cues come from?
Most troubling about Mr. Granat’s opinion piece is that, once again, and consistent with other commentaries that have appeared on these pages, he offers no concrete disapproval of specific policy positions that I or my friends have espoused. Nor has he offered his own concrete policies of which he approves that might allow the reader to compare and contrast, to draw their own conclusions. Lacking that, people are left to wonder: Does he support gun control? Expansion of the welfare state? Medicare for all? I don’t know. Nor do readers of this newspaper. Why doesn’t he just persuade and use argumentation to say that his policies prescription would be better than mine?
Debate over differences in policy approaches and the future of our state and country have again been treated to little more than a rant. That’s too bad because it’s the kind of civil dialogue that’s really needed. Not just a commentary of cheap, unspecific shots and judgments.
One final point: After re-examining Mr. Granat’s commentary, I took a few moments to read up on “The Blues Brothers” and the 1980 film’s “mission from God” plot.
Turns out, according to the summaries I read, that the premise of the film is that its sibling protagonists attempt to save an orphanage from closing due to their having failed to pay their $5,000 property tax bill. That’s the “mission from God” Mr. Granat references. Which means their “mission from God,” as it were, is to save the poor from government’s high taxes.
Perhaps similarly, I have tried to see to the enactment of policies that free people from high taxes and government regulation, living up to the values encapsulated in the Bible and in the Constitution, ideals and principles that serve to improve the lives of anyone in need. It’s not a mission from God, but I freely admit that I do hope they are deeds that bring glory to God.
P.S.: I do not speak for or on behalf of the Idaho Freedom Foundation.