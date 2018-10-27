Idaho Falls is fortunate to have an extensive parks and recreation system – a beautiful greenbelt, the zoo, river walk, parks and multipurpose trails, three public golf courses, an indoor ice arena, aquatic center, Melaleuca Field, Sandy Downs and many other facilities.
On Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Marriot Residence Inn at 635 West Broadway, we want you to help plan the future of these and other parks and recreational opportunities throughout the city.
These investments in our community help support our local economy and increase property values. They create jobs and healthy neighborhoods. They represent a significant investment in our community with countless benefits for us, our children and grandchildren.
But to continue these great benefits, community input is needed.
Many of our community park and recreation facilities have outlived their lifespans, are overcrowded or in need of renovation or replacement. As the city moves forward, input from residents will help determine which improvements will best serve the next generation of residents.
Our recreation center, for example, built in 1938, has had 80 years of heavy use. The city only owns this one gym that often has roof leakage, electricity, plumbing and other issues, and so we use gyms across the city; but availability is in short supply.
Our community aquatic center was built 32 years ago and is also showing significant signs of wear and tear, some of which, unfortunately, may be irreparable. However, the center is essential in hosting more than 125,000 visitors a year and supporting 2,800 children a year in the swimming lesson program.
This past summer the community expressed a desire for additional outdoor aquatic opportunities as well.
Demand has significantly increased for additional opportunities at our ice arena as well as athletic fields for baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse and rugby.
Fencing, bleachers, lighting systems, restrooms, scoreboards and playgrounds all need attention or replacement.
We want to continue to provide outstanding public amenities and recreation opportunities to the entire community and to future generations, but we need your help.
More than 2,000 residents helped us plan for projects like Tautphaus Park, Heritage Park and Connecting Our Community, to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety.
With community support and funding, those plans are coming to fruition.
Over the next six months the City of Idaho Falls Department of Parks and Recreation will be undertaking a comprehensive master plan, entitled RECreate IF – A Plan for the Future, and we are seeking community participation to help us be successful.
RECreate IF will guide the development and management of the City’s parks and recreation over the next five to 20 years.
The plan will be a roadmap for community goals and provide policymakers with a solid, feasible approach to leverage the development of the City’s parks and recreation resources with other community partners, agencies, and initiatives.
If you are unable to attend the public meetings, you can still submit your ideas and follow the progress of RECreate IF at www.ifparkplans.com.