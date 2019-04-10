Editor’s note: This guest column was submitted shortly before Gov. Brad Little announced that he had signed the bill in question.
Dear Gov. Little,
This has been a session that has required continual vigilance by the voters, and I’m sorry to once again be having to write to request a veto, this time for SB 1204aa.
Those of us who work in health care are especially aware of some of the major flaws in the Legislature’s amendments to the clean, efficient and cost-effective Medicaid expansion law that was passed overwhelmingly by the voters after 6 years of inaction by the Legislature. As I understand it, the Senate and House chairs of the Health and Welfare Committees, as well as all the medical professional groups in the state who have expressed an opinion, the mental health groups, the Idaho Voices for Children and 61 percent of the voters, supported clean Medicaid expansion as passed or minimal sideboards such as a voluntary work training program to help Idahoans move from public assistance for health care into work.
As we know from reported data in Idaho and experience in other states, the vast majority of those in the Medicaid gap are already working, but under SB 1204aa would have burdensome reporting requirements that would throw many off Medicaid due to the difficulties of reporting. Others to be thrown off include those who work seasonal jobs, those who have recently lost their job or who have conditions such as schizophrenia, autism, severe diabetes, heart disease, arthritis and cancer, who may still be deemed to be “able-bodied” but unable to work 20 hours per week, and those looking for work in rural areas where it is hard to find work. I have never met an Idahoan who is not working, training or volunteering without a good reason for that.
Furthermore, the Legislature is paying little attention to the cost of their latest sideboard amendments.
According to “Idaho Reports” on IdahoPTV on April, the fiscal note for this bill was not updated when the latest amendments were added in the House, and it greatly underestimates the annual cost to the General Fund. Apparently, the Senate even voted with the mistaken impression that the sideboards created savings to the state of Idaho, which was wildly inaccurate.
This bill has been hastily cobbled together and the opposition of ordinary people around the state to this bill has been ignored with denial of a public hearing in the Senate Committee. According to Idaho Reports (same episode), the Senate excluded a public hearing at committee on the extraordinary grounds that since the amendments being discussed had not been published, the public would not know what to comment on.
If this bill becomes law, Idaho will be infamous for this Legislature’s clear derision for the will and welfare of Idahoans (prioritizing ideology or just the desire to end the session), and the state will appear to be negligent in the duty of fiscal responsibility on behalf of taxpayers. It will create a secondary Medicaid gap and will require the continuation of the Indigent and Catastrophic programs, with an expensive increase in government bureaucracy and reporting burden of the public.
It will expose Idaho to expensive federal court cases and delays in the implementation of Medicaid expansion due to being in clear conflict with federal guidelines which have not approved work requirements for the purpose of denying health coverage through Medicaid. Denying health care is not the purpose of the Medicaid program, and it is not the Idaho way to pay more and get less while disrespecting the voters.
Please remember — the Medicaid gap chiefly consists of working Idahoans, but those who are unable to work for one reason or another (but not exempt from work requirements) still need health care, and the rural hospitals need to remain open. This is not a bumper sticker or soundbite issue but appears to be treated like one by this Legislature, by creating a “penalty” for those in the gap, who are already struggling. Idahoans came up with a more simple and cost-effective solution that is perceived as fair, in agreement with federal guidelines and maximal federal funding, is backed up by research and passed with 61 percent in favor statewide. In this bill, the devil is in the details.
Please continue to consider these and other details of this bill, and veto SB 1204aa.