This past week we had an opportunity to test one of our most important bedrock American institutions — our basic election process. I am the Democrats’ Legislative District 33 chairman.
Due to national news stories, local rumors/innuendo, plus simple prudence and concern for our most sacred political cornerstone, we assembled a volunteer crew of registered and certified poll watchers to observe and report any potential tomfoolery involving voter intimidation, obstruction or inappropriate operational practices. We observed activities and progress during the Nov. 3 election at all polling places within District 33 (Idaho Falls), plus several other of the most vulnerable polls in District 30. We watched each poll multiple times during the day to provide a comprehensive canvas.
We are proud to report to the citizens of Bonneville County that our team, without exception, was impressed with the professionalism, efficiency, courtesy and dedication to conducting a fair and impartial election, evidenced by the performance of the poll workers who each worked more than 12-hour shifts. The workers scrupulously maintained their good humor, often celebrating first-time voter’s achievements.
And our fellow citizens are also to be commended. From occasionally waiting, patently in socially distanced lines, to simple neighborly courtesies, our team consistently reported being impressed with the voters’ politeness and consideration for their fellow citizens.
Our team of observers universally reported that their experience was personally patriotically invigorating to watch the process and observe just how sacred everyone felt this duty was to our shared community and our form of self-government.
So, as I said at the beginning, we had an opportunity to test our elections process this past election, and we are proud to report that once again we passed the test admirably as a community, as no issues or events of consequence were observed. Our democracy is still strong in this county. We proved that we can be competitive as heck, but all that stops on the way to the voting booth.
Congratulations to Ms. Penny Manning, Bonneville county clerk, Ms. Brenda Prudent, Bonneville County elections supervisor, their team of poll judges, poll workers and staff for their excellent performance during some truly trying circumstances. And a big salute to everyone who cast their vote, either absentee, mail-in or in person.
Here is a great big hurrah to all of us for a job well done.