I spent nearly 20 years in journalism. I’ve seen a lot of things. But never have I seen a newspaper, in this case, the Post Register, stretch so hard to assassinate a person’s character in order to make an organization — the Idaho Freedom Foundation — look bad. The Post Register, in its April 28 editorial, targeted Parrish Miller, a respected contract researcher for IFF, and falsely portrayed him as a violent, fringe person.
In reality, Parrish is a bright young man, and the only offense Parrish has ever been convicted of is the failure to wear a seatbelt nearly a decade ago.
Parrish recently wrote on Facebook, “Just remember, shooting someone who is attempting to kidnap you is ALWAYS justified.” That, the Post Register concluded, “is an argument purporting to justify the premeditated murder of police officers for doing their jobs.” Such commentary is a textbook example of libel, evidenced by the newspaper’s obvious reckless disregard for the truth. Clearly, Parrish said no such thing.
It’s maddening to watch the newspaper try to paint Parrish in a false light, figuring its readers won’t be the wiser. Parrish is one of the most gentle and level-headed people I know. He’s thoughtful, kind and compassionate. He’s a loving husband and father. But the paper doesn’t want you to know that Parrish is highly respected by many in Idaho’s political arena for posting thought-provoking, even unpopular, ideas on his Facebook page as an exercise of his First Amendment right. For as long as I’ve known him, Parrish has used Facebook as a platform to engage in polite discussion, even with people he disagrees, about what it means to be free. The Post Register could learn a lot from Parrish’s approach.
The paper’s decision to portray Parrish’s comments as a prelude to violence ignores reality and conveniently strips away any context that might derail the Post Register’s storyline. To understand how warped the Post Register’s reaction to Parrish’s post was, editorial writer Bryan Clark claimed he notified the police about it. But those same police — the ones the newspaper claims were in danger — did nothing with this information. They simply haven’t followed up on Clark’s alleged complaint.
The Post Register has not been honest in its portrayal of Parrish’s “controversial” post, in which he used neither the word “murder” or “police.” The newspaper seemingly doesn’t want you to know that Parrish is a law-abiding person and unlikely to harm anyone. Unfortunately, this is what passes for “balanced” reportage these days.
Parrish is a gifted writer who reliably explains complex policies in a way that is understandable to legislators and their constituents. IFF contracted with Parrish for the 2020 legislative session because he’s exemplary at analyzing legislation, and we plan to do so again.
IFF is one of Parrish’s many clients. When Parrish speaks his mind on social media, he speaks for himself, not for IFF. To say otherwise is to suggest that IFF should be held accountable for the actions or statements of any contractor it uses — janitorial services, print shops, web page designers and so on.
The Post Register is desperate to make any argument it can to attack IFF. The newspaper’s editorial board has been relentless, producing a series of editorials aimed at IFF directors Doyle Beck and Bryan Smith, as well as conservative lawmakers and candidates for the Legislature, each of which has been responded to and debunked. The Post Register’s write up on Parrish takes the paper’s rhetoric to a whole new level by committing character assassination and libel. Parrish deserves an apology. So do the Post Register’s readers, who deserve to read an honest portrayal of the people and issues the editorial board writes about.