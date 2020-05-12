Seldom have I seen an editorial staff miss the mark as clearly as the Post Register in its attack on the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Demanding someone “own” the legal opinions expressed by another person is both pointless and unethical.
The Post Register should be asking why so many Idahoans, and indeed millions of Americans, now fear their governments and law enforcement agencies more than they fear hardened street criminals.
Answer in two words: Christopher Tapp.
It’s amazing how outraged the editorial staff is at the governor’s ill-advised veto of a compensation bill, yet simultaneously so willfully blind to the continued abuses of civil liberties unfolding even as I write these words. If the government can abuse its power against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, or even the president without meaningful consequence, then why not Christopher Tapp? Or Parrish Miller?
Attorney General William Barr stated: “The Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis. We must therefore be vigilant to ensure its protections are preserved, at the same time that the public is protected.”
Barr directed assistant attorney general in charge of the Civil Rights Division, Eric Dreiband, and all of the country’s U.S. attorneys to “be on the lookout for state and local directives that could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens.”
Barr might be more articulate, but his concerns regarding deliberate local government and law enforcement violations of constitutional rights are closer to Miller than to the Post Register editorial staff.
And with good reason. During the First World War and Spanish influenza crisis, President Woodrow Wilson imprisoned Eugene Debs, a rival candidate for the presidency and other political opponents and recruited tens of thousands of paid government informants to spy on their fellow Americans, and suspended the constitutional rights of defendants in court. In another flurry of crisis hysteria, Japanese-Americans were deprived of property and liberty and escorted to internment camps.
Neither event has fared well under the moral judgment of history. My generation was raised with the sacred vow of “never again.” The Idaho Freedom Foundation generally holds to that vow.
In response, the best argument the editorial staff has is: Again? Why the hell not? It’s a crisis.
A couple of thoughts to consider. Why wasn’t Miller arrested for threatening the life of the Meridian police officer?
Miller’s post didn’t advocate that. It paraphrased Idaho Criminal Code 18-4009. The editorial staff falsely claimed the post meant shooting a police officer in the lawful execution of his duties is always justified. This twisting of Millers’s post was unethical. It is not clear at this time as to whether the officer’s actions were legally justified or not — it hasn’t been adjudicated yet. Therefore, both the officer and Miller should enjoy a presumption of innocence.
Secondly, if — and it’s a big if — the officer is harmed, does anyone “own” that act of violence other than the perpetrator?
If so, do the editorial staff of the Post Register “own” the assassination attempt on Steve Scalise and other congressmen because of the volume of vitriol you published? Or for the savage beating of gay journalist Andy Ngo for expressing conservative opinions opposed by the editorial staff?
Don’t be pompous. I don’t claim any noble speaking truth to power for standing up to Republican establishment elitists such as Jim Jones or Lawrence Wasden. Nor was your editorial nobly speaking truth to anybody.