The Post Register’s editorial complaining that Idaho legislators get to debate and vote on matters in which they might have a conflict of interest is filled with errors and irony. The newspaper contends Idaho lawmakers’ practice of disclosing of conflicts of interest is outright open legislative corruption and out of step with “most” other states. I think that is absolutely false. Meanwhile the target of the newspaper’s complaints, Idaho Falls Rep. Bryan Zollinger, has done more to be open and transparent about his financial interests than the Post Register.
First, let’s clean up the factual errors: The Post Register’s editorial says “most states throughout the nation” prohibit legislators to vote on matters in which they have an interest. But the issue is more complicated than that. States use very different definitions to describe a conflict. In some states, the conflict must be immediate to the legislator or his family. In others, the conflict must be disproportionate to the legislator than to the general public. What cannot be voted on in one legislative chamber might be permissible in another, even in the same state. In some states, legislators are permitted to vote in committee, but not on the floor.
In some instances, a legislator may have a conflict but he must seek permission from his colleagues before being excused from voting. If he doesn’t receive it, he’s required to cast a vote. Utah’s requirements are very similar to Idaho’s — allowing legislators to disclose a conflict before participating in a vote. The reasoning behind this is simple: it allows for the legislator’s constituents to have a voice, and that voice not be silenced on matters presented to him. Idaho’s rules create a great balancing act, leaving it to voters to decide whether the legislator is acting in first in his own best interests or in the best interests of his constituents. Simply put, the Post Register mischaracterizes how other states handle such matters and why.
The Post Register complains that Zollinger spent 40 minutes (inaccurately critiqued by the newspaper as “unheard of”) debating against Frank VanderSloot’s medical debt legislation, which would have an impact on Zollinger’s employer. What’s interesting is that Zollinger is a conservative legislator; he told his colleagues he would vote against the bill “on principle” even if he were not personally affected by VanderSloot’s bill.
Now let’s consider the irony behind the Post Register telling Zollinger to sit down and shut up when the paper has its own conflict of interest. Zollinger disclosed his. But has the Post Register disclosed the fact that Frank Vandersloot and his company are frequent customer and advertisers in the Post Register? Has the newspaper reported how much of the Post Register’s revenue comes from the local billionaire businessman Vandersloot? Should the Post Register be silenced on all matters pertaining to VanderSloot or his company because it receives income from him and his business? What about the Post Register’s other advertisers? How many times does the Post Register write about issues, people, or businesses that spend money with the newspaper?
I have no doubt that some people read the Post Register, and some people are influenced by what they read. Shouldn’t the newspaper’s readers know whether financial motivations are behind editorial and reporting decisions? Or maybe, to follow the logic that was presented in the editorial, the newspaper should simply avoid writing about anyone or anything of which it has a monetary interest because that makes the newspaper itself corrupt in its reporting and editorializing?
Far from being corrupt, Zollinger has followed Idaho law and has handled Vandersloot’s bill with complete honor and integrity. Sadly, can the Post Register say the same?