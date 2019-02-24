It’s always a fascinating read to see the Post Register call someone out for doing exactly that which they did. In last Sunday’s newspaper, the Post Register called on me to ‘do my homework’ regarding HB120, the bill I am running that gives parents the right to opt into sexual education or content. I have been working on this subject for a year.
But as with any media story, I am not able to control what is included in any reported account. I am aware of all aspects that have been reported. I have also clearly stated that the “touch / feel” program was very narrow in scope and limited to a select group of students. I obviously had no control of the final reporting.
The Post Register, however, had full control of how they chose to report this. They also should have done their homework. Do not rely on the limited and selective reporting of others. Post Register, you should have done your homework. You should have called me.
I am in favor of sex education. But much of the sex education conversation has centered on Reducing the Risk, an abstinence-based curriculum currently being used by seventeen high schools. However, parents have been misled by the words “abstinence-based” (known as federal lingo). Parents literally have assumed that “abstinence” meant refraining from sex. But the actual definition used means “choosing not to do any sexual activity that carries a risk for pregnancy or STD/HIV.” Students are also taught that there are only two means to avoid pregnancy and STD/HIV: 1) refraining from sexual intercourse; or 2) consistently using protection. Funny, we were taught that abstinence was the only method of avoiding pregnancy.
HB120 is very limited in scope and has had input from both the House and Senate leadership. Most importantly, this bill is not about changing content. This bill is about parental consent, transparency and responsibility.
Currently, the responsibility of ensuring that parents receive the opt-out notice rests entirely on the student. The student is responsible to remember to take it home and make certain that their parents receive and review it. With an opt-in, the responsibility rests with the adult – the teacher. Using today’s technology, teachers will be able to contact parents using many methods that were not available years ago. It should also be noted that our neighboring states, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, have all adopted the opting in for their student’s sexual education.
Idaho has no less than ten statutes that specifically state it is a parents’ right and duty to be involved in all aspects of their child’s education. These go on to say that Idaho must protect these rights.
Finally, the Post Register stated that the “eminently predictable” outcome of this bill – having parents involved with their child’s sexual education – will cause more abortions. I believe exactly the opposite. Parental involvement is the best method to help ensure healthy discussions of sexual situations. We all win when parents are involved.