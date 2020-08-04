Some may have concerns that Caribou-Targhee National Forest is planning a prescribed burn in the Ashton Ranger District. This portion of the forest, due to lack of fire disturbance over the years, is predominantly lodgepole pine. Other conifers and some aspen represent the remaining forest. After many years with the absence of fires, this ecosystem becomes unhealthy. Trees are dry and stressed, overcrowded and fuel buildup become hazardous. Recall the catastrophic fire in the summer of ’88?
In a lodgepole forest, note there is little else there. The understory is lacking other than grasses, and the diversity of flowing plants and shrubs is lacking. Also diversity of birds and wildlife. Dark and dense, the pines crowd out other species, block sunshine and habitat for insects and animals to forage on or to provide cover for big game.
Aspen communities are cooler, the ground is moister, the vegetation is layered with a variety of shrubs and insects are buzzing. Birds are chirping, activity abounds.
Although we have some aspen in Caribou-Targhee National Forest, aspen is in steep decline, not thriving. Out-competed for sunlight and water by the conifers, aspen is in decline in the west for years. The current aspen communities in the CTNF are at risk of further decline, and treatment to improve aspen regeneration would improve wildlife habitat and diversity in this forest.
One tool the United States Forest Service uses to restore health of the forest is a prescribed burn. Fire, in a controlled application, can mean fewer extreme wildfires in the future and improve habitat for wildlife. Benefits of prescribed burns include reducing hazardous fuel buildup, protecting from extreme fires, provide forage for game and other animals, and recycle nutrients back into the soil.
Aspen resists the damage from burns because it is a suckering tree with an underground root system. It is stimulated by soil disturbance by fire or mechanical treatments. Thriving on disturbance, popping up as new suckers are nourished from underground roots. Other plants and shrubs quickly follow, such as berry bushes, including huckleberry, chokecherry, twinberry, forbs such as lupine, columbine, geranium and meadowrue. Bird species are diverse in aspen communities: raptors, owls and songbirds of all types. Small ground animals forage in this habitat. All these species thrive in the diversity afforded by the increased moisture and sunlight of an aspen forest. In addition, aspen forest, with its lush understory, provides elk, deer and moose adequate forage and cover, as well as seclusion and cover for fawning or calving. The diversity of an aspen forest provides resistance to extreme fire events due to the higher moisture content of the plant community.
Prescribed fire is one of several tools USFS uses to improve the health of forests and diversity that supports more wildlife. Other methods include mechanical treatments (removing conifers) with and without follow up fire, removing conifers selectively or cutting older aspens selectively to stimulate growth. Usually several of these tools are applied in any aspen enhancement or restoration project — utilizing the best methods to meet the goals.