On Aug. 8 at the Willard Arts Center in downtown Idaho Falls, a very important film was shown called “The Blessings of Liberty.” This is an Idaho-produced film that follows the lives of Idahoans with disabilities as they live their daily lives. Every public-school student in our state knows the words to the Pledge of Allegiance, and that it closes with “liberty and justice for all.” These values are sacred to our country and our state, but liberty is sometimes something we take for granted. For example, I can live anywhere I want, I can work, go to the store or to a movie or hiking or fishing or, even just go and sit in a park anytime I feel like it. But sometimes people with disabilities don’t have that same freedom.
They live their lives by someone else’s schedule, in a facility or institution chosen by someone else — people who are well-meaning and dedicated to their care, but still people with disabilities too often don’t enjoy the same freedoms as everyone else.
The Blessings of Liberty explains how Home and Community Based Services provided through Idaho’s Medicaid program help to narrow that gap by providing people with disabilities services and supports to live in the community and access the community services they want to, to live their lives with freedom.
The Blessings of Liberty takes snapshots of Idahoans who utilize Medicaid Home and Community Based Services as they live their lives, just like everyone else. And it contrasts this freedom with the not so distant history of institutionalizing most people with disabilities.
Unfortunately, that history may get repeated if Idaho is not careful to stay away from some bad ideas that are being pushed in the State of Tennessee. That state is attempting to have its Medicaid program reduced through something called “block grants.” It sounds like a good thing, until you look closely at what that practice will do to Home and Community Based Services. What Tennessee is doing is a direct threat to the blessings of liberty for people with disabilities.
We are calling on Idaho’s elected officials to be very careful about adopting bad ideas from other states and to instead be certain to protect the liberty of people with disabilities.
This is a very personal issue for me because I have the privilege of being the father of a child with developmental disabilities. I want him to grow up to enjoy as much freedom as possible because I believe our democracy promises the blessings of liberty to everyone.
If you want to see the film for yourself email us at MedicaidmattersIdaho@gmail.com – and we will send you a link.