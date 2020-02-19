The Post Register’s editors fail to answer their question: What’s the purpose of prison? I agree we need a full re-examination of Idaho law and practices; start with a clear and complete set of three objectives.
First, prison isolates violent offenders where they can’t harm innocents. Judges that allow innocents to be harmed because they’ve released violent offenders must lose their power to repeat such mistakes. And there are dangers other than violent drug dealers that require isolation. Other criminals, sure, let’s keep looking for non-prison and less-prison alternatives.
Second, prison punishes and serves as a deterrent. It provides a signal of how serious society views an offense. As the nature of society and crimes change, look for improved punishments and deterrents. Perhaps punish some crimes by isolation from the internet. Let’s chemically castrate sexual predators and rapists.
Third is rehabilitation. The high recidivism rate means we can’t stop looking for improvements. What I see, hear and read prove that addiction is far more powerful than most of us can imagine. I suspect we need a large increase in the resources and options to reduce drug users starting down the drug-crime path going to prison and to help drug-crime prisoners successfully transition back into society — but away from the people and circumstances that got them into drugs.
There are punishments prisons can’t provide, e.g., restitution to victims. We can’t bring people back from the dead, but we should keep looking for restitution. From the standpoint of providing punishment, perhaps for more crimes restitution can substitute for prison time. However, as restitution is often money, this can exacerbate poorer people preferentially finding themselves in jail. Likewise, some court fees are excessive and can contribute to recidivism.
We must always analyze with the right objectives. The Post Register recently has publicized the American Civil Liberties Union’s late-2019 report “Blueprint for Smart Justice-Idaho.” Although some suggestions make sense, they start with a flawed objective — cut the number of prisoners in half. That’s arbitrary and undefendable. Maybe the number of prisoners needs to decrease that much, maybe not. If so, that’s the result of analysis, not the starting objective.
The ACLU does call attention to a promising Ada County program for drug crime involving behavioral health services and seeking to minimize disruption to employment and familial relationships. The ACLU has other good ideas, such as decriminalizing possession of marijuana.
I oppose other parts of the ACLU’s agenda. Employers must continue to have the right to ask about prior criminal history. Violation of parole must continue to have serious consequences.
Set objectives, analyze and improve.