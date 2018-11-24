Mark Fuller is correct in fearing the tyranny of (a pure) democracy.
His concern about tyranny is directed, rightfully so, at majority-rule in enactment of law. That’s mob rule and capricious. He uses the 2018 Proposition 2 ballot initiative as an example of the tyranny of majority-rule; a double-edged sword, as we shall see.
We need to thank Mr. Fuller for initiating this spirited discussion. But arguing republic versus democratic is meaningless, because we are both (Merriam-Webster). The United States of America is a republic, in which democratic “majority-rule” is critical for electing our representatives and approval of bond issues.
Benjamin Franklin said our form of governance is “A republic, if you can keep it.” Why the caveat? Because a republic requires the constant attention and devotion of all citizens; the operative word being “all.”
What Mr. Fuller ignores is the tyranny of a republic; exactly what Franklin warned us about. This tyranny is insidious and to be feared more than Fuller’s tyranny of democracy.
The tyranny of a republic is oligarchy, a domineering government that ignores the wishes and opinions of the minority. It thrives on voter apathy. We witnessed this tyranny twice in the last 10 years. The Affordable Care Act was passed by a Democratic oligarchy. The recent Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was passed by a Republican oligarchy. In each case, valid concerns of the minority were ignored.
Idaho’s constitution addresses the tyranny of the republic and provides us with safeguards. Laws are enacted primarily through legislation by elected representatives. But in addition, it gives voters the “referendum” and the “initiative” as means to correct action or inaction by our elected representatives (Article III, Section 1 of our Constitution).
Why be concerned about republic tyranny? Because state governance in Idaho is oligarchic and growing more brazen. We ignore this trend at our own peril.
The Idaho 2018 general election offers clues to why this is a concern. In every statewide race, except one, the Republican candidate won by a 20-point margin, 60 percent to 40 percent, plus or minus 5 points or less [1]. Coincidence? Unlikely. Straight party-line voting seems more likely.
That means issues of concern to the other 40 percent of voters could be safely ignored. For example, despite 60-plus percent of the voters favoring Medicaid Expansion [1], Janice McGeachin, an adamant opponent of expansion, got her Republican establishment vote of 60 percent. McGeachin could safely snub her nose at the Idaho Falls City Club forum for Lt. Governor candidates. A glad-handing Republican bus tour to get out the vote of the faithful was apparently more important and successful.
That means Attorney General Lawrence Wasden got 65 percent of the vote even though his opponent didn’t actively campaign. It’s surprising his margin of victory wasn’t greater.
In the one competitive race, Superintendent of Public Instruction, the Republican candidate had ruffled feathers in the establishment and lost about 9 percent of the Republican faithful votes (51 percent instead of 60 percent).
The tyranny of the republic begins at the local level. Until our Bonneville County Republican Precinct Committee Officer cares as much about our concerns, as the Central Committee’s expectations of absolute compliance with the Republican Party Platform, this rush to oligarchy will continue.
Mr. Fuller’s use of Prop. 2 as an example of the tyranny of democracy is a double-edged sword for Republican politicians like McGeachin. If they thwart the will of the people, they will demonstrate the tyranny of the republic in Idaho and stoke the ire of the 60 percent who voted for Prop. 2. If not, they risk the ire of the 60 percent who did vote for them.
[1] Post Register 11/8/2018 “Election Results”