Proposition 2 would expand Medicaid coverage to 62,000 working Idahoans, our neighbors. They are working in childcare, seasonal construction, restaurants, and similar jobs and make less than $17,000 a year or up to $29,000 for a family of three. For both a human and economic reasons, it is the right thing to do and now is the time to do it.
Without health insurance:
n You stayed home to raise your children, were divorced and had to return to work; the only job to be found was part-time employment and you couldn’t afford necessary medicine.
n You were young and healthy and worked two part-time jobs until injury struck and couldn’t afford necessary physical therapy.
n You were seen at a community health center for primary care, but need surgery and wait because you can’t afford it.
n You had health insurance through work but were laid off; the jobs you have found now don’t have health insurance and you have health conditions that need attention.
n You have to choose between putting food on the table for your family or paying for critical asthma medicine.
n Your family member with serious mental health or substance use issues can’t get the treatment they desperately need.
n You have no choice but to delay health care and use the emergency room when your condition is too serious and painful.
n You live sicker and die younger than your neighbors.
You should not have to decide if you can afford life-saving care, like cancer treatment or heart medication, for yourself or your family.
Proposition 2 has a positive economic impact. Expanding Medicaid coverage to help our neighbors would bring $400 million of our tax dollars home from Washington, DC. Those dollars are already set aside for us. It’s money that 33 other states have taken advantage of, but we have lost out on. Now, we use county property taxes and state general funds to cover emergency medical care for uninsured persons, and that is expensive and the wrong way to invest our tax dollars. Over ten years, $273 million in county tax funds could be saved through Medicaid expansion. Cost shifting by medical providers to cover uncompensated care is reduced. Primary care, not the emergency room, becomes the source of care for the newly insured.
Adding $400 million to our state economy would bring an estimated 5,000 new healthcare jobs to Idaho. Those jobs would be spread throughout the state, strengthening our rural hospitals and healthcare, and adding additional property, sales, and income tax revenue to each county and to the state. This increased revenue would offset the cost to Idaho for this expansion.
Idaho is a small business state with median family incomes much below the national average. We have the highest per capita rate of minimum wage jobs in the country. Our employers, except for our largest employers, struggle to offer health insurance. Recent ratings showed that only 43 percent of Idaho employers offered employer-sponsored health insurance, ranking us 46th in the nation. Of our small businesses with less than 50 employees, only 28 percent offered health insurance, ranking us 48th. Our state counts on our uninsured workforce as part of its economy. They need to be healthy for our small businesses to prosper.
We can make a difference for our neighbors, our communities, and our state. Where Medicaid expansion has happened, early detection of cancers and other diseases increase; uninsured rates, uncompensated care costs, and medical bankruptcies have declined. Insurance premiums in expansion states are lower. Together, we can create a healthier Idaho.