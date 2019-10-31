Cybersecurity Month presents an important opportunity to remind Americans of this general rule of thumb: If you have an online presence, you are a target for a cyberattack. Each minute of every day, malign actors are employing increasingly sophisticated tactics to attack our critical infrastructure, interfere in our elections, access our personal data and more than ever, exploit small businesses across America.
Cyberattacks on small businesses may not receive the same level of media attention as attacks on large corporations, but small businesses are a prime target for hackers around the globe. In fact, it’s estimated that 43 percent of all cyberattacks involve small business victims. Malign actors have figured out that many small firms often do not have cybersecurity infrastructure in place to prevent or recover from breaches, making it a fairly straightforward exercise for attackers to infiltrate small businesses’ private data systems and access everything from customer records, to credit card information and intellectual property.
This widespread vulnerability stems in part from costs associated with cybersecurity and the challenge small businesses have in managing them. For many businesses, expensive cybersecurity products are the first to go on the budgetary chopping block. But forgoing data protection due to budgetary restraints can have serious ramifications. Studies show that 60 percent of small businesses that fall victim to a cyberattack go out of business within six months, meaning would-be hackers have everything to gain while small businesses have their customers, their employees and their livelihoods to lose.
Costs are one part of the problem small businesses have in protecting themselves, and access to manpower is the other. Small businesses frequently report that they struggle to find qualified cybersecurity professionals to keep their data well-protected. Across the country, there are more than 300,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the United States with demand rising each year. In a tight labor market like the one we are currently experiencing, many good-paying jobs go unfilled as employers struggle to find candidates with the right skills to excel. In the case of the cybersecurity field, the jobs are stable, the demand is high and the pay is generous.
Both at the federal level and in Idaho, there is a robust effort to prepare the next generation of workers to thrive in a high-demand field like cybersecurity and to entice talented professionals to join this field. The Department of Homeland Security and the Idaho National Laboratory have created programs, fellowships and activities to better equip small businesses to handle cyber challenges, recover from attacks and develop the next generation of workers to succeed in these careers. Additionally, I have partnered with my Senate colleagues to introduce and advocate for a number of bills that will better help American businesses protect their data. Together, we are working to advance our defenses against cyberattacks nationwide and help protect the nation’s critical infrastructure.
Defending against and recovering from cyber incidents takes an all-hands-on-deck approach, and we are working together at the federal level to shore up our defenses. As cyber threats continue to evolve, we will keep pressing to ensure that American businesses are equipped with the tools they need to protect their customers, their intellectual property and their livelihoods.