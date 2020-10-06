Nearly every American has seen the video of George Floyd’s murder, and most of us were horrified as we watched his life snuffed out by an indifferent white police officer. In response, hundreds in Idaho Falls marched, including many who had never marched before. But now as memories fade, there are only a few still marching. We are there to remind folks that the racism that contributed to the deaths of George Floyd, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown and so many others hasn’t gone away. At every protest, we all agree to be peaceful and friendly, even to those who abuse us.
I wish it weren’t so, but racism exists. As we peacefully protest for the rights of Black citizens, there are a significant number of people who are angry and abusive. Their rallying cry is, “All Lives Matter.” Of course, all lives matter; that isn’t the point. The hecklers aren’t worried about all lives, they are intentionally negating Black lives. I can’t count the number of middle fingers waved at us or the nasty names we’ve been called. So many others stare stonily at the road ahead. They are sending the message, “Go away, leave us alone.” This is racism.
Some years ago, I worked in a local hospital where derogatory slurs were being used by staff about a Black patient. The official word from our manager was that it was okay, as long as the patients couldn’t hear us. After all, she reasoned, “staff need to vent.” This is racism.
The right to redress our grievances is a sacred American right. Our president brazenly took that right away from NFL player Colin Kaepernick when he began peacefully kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism. Rather than supporting Mr. Kaepernick’s right to protest, the president waged a campaign against him and destroyed his career. Too many Americans went along. This is racism.
I regretfully concede that some Black Lives Matter protests around the nation have become violent. Our president has escalated the violence by using inflammatory rhetoric and sending in federal troops, not to protect the rights of peaceful protestors but to inflame them and then to blame them. Trump’s political strategy revolves around instilling division and hate between those who support him and those who don’t. Sadly, BLM protestors are his enemies, and he’s determined to depict us as terrorists without a shred of evidence. We can’t let him take our freedom to protest away. If we do, we’ll no longer be a free country.
There has been scant progress against racism since the murder of George Floyd. Too many Americans have their heads in the sand and refuse to see that racism in America exists, and we won’t be the fair and democratic nation we aspire to be until it’s eradicated. Please realize that those of us who protest for Black lives aren’t there to ridicule. We are there to encourage people to think. And we are trying hard to smile, even at those who hate us.
So, if you see us marching, hold back your middle finger and give us a friendly wave. Keep in mind, that as protestors, we are standing up, not only against racism but for everybody’s right to protest. Including yours.