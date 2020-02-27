Occasionally, when I read commentaries by Jim Jones, David Alder, etc. I wish a Reader’s Digest condensed version was available. Something like: Trump is the anti-Christ, his supporters are devil-worshippers, and if Jesus were alive today he would condemn progressives for not supporting Romney for president in 2020.
But alas, unlike Dan Henry and the Idaho American Civil Liberties Union crowd, I don’t believe in censorship, so I find myself willing to read the same old repetitive rubbish.
However, they bring up questions that I don’t know complete answers to but still ought to be asked.
How many times did Attorney General Jim Jones or one of his deputies make their opening argument by demanding that the jury go out and find the witnesses and documents Jim Jones needed to win his case? How many times did the presiding judge permit this?
How many times did prosecutors demand the same of Chief Justice Jim Jones during Supreme Court arguments? How many times did Chief Justice Jones comply with those demands? If he didn’t, would he be subverting the rule of law?
Are Joe Biden, his family and associates immune from investigation for possible illegal and corrupt actions? If so, why wasn’t President Trump, his family and associates also immune from investigations launched by the Obama administration?
Is the Brady v. Maryland Supreme Court decision still valid? If so, then why was the testimony of intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson withheld from the Senate by House Manager Adam Schiff? Why was the testimony of other witnesses withheld from the Senate by Schiff?
Were the impeachment articles a partisan attempt to interfere with the 2020 election? Had Trump been removed from office, it was too late for Republican voters to use the primary/caucus system to choose a replacement — one would be selected at the convention without voter input. Would this be a violation of various clauses of the Voting Rights Act? What say you, Jim Jones?
Is an impeachment trial a political exercise only in which case rule of law plays no part, only political calculations, or a process bound by due process of law, in which case President Trump’s Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment Rights were sorely abused? What say you, Jim Jones?
Jim Jones never responds to counter-arguments of his positions, never displays the judicial temperament to seek the full truth of any issue. Is he blinded by his own deep prejudices and biases — a case of terminal self-righteousness and self-importance? Could this be why his colleagues of 40 years, Sens. Risch and Crapo see so little merit in a tantrum from Jim Jones?
As to David Adler, our constitutional system is in no danger from President Trump. If Trump were a dictator, the Democrats would never have been allowed to take control of the House of Representatives in 2018. Trump respected the constitutional electoral process. Why can’t you?