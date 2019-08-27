Racism in all of its forms is terrible. No one should be using it to win elections. Child abuse, human trafficking, prostitution, murder and much more are a part of it. Slavery is still a large problem in our world today.
People who evoke racism should be cautious about calling anyone racist. They should look into a mirror. In the past Democrats, not Republicans were in the forefront of racial persecution. It is well documented.
We now have a case in Idaho Falls of someone being called a murderer. After many years of unwarranted incarceration, he has now been set free. Such things are human tragedies. Idries Shah said, “There are three things which cannot be retrieved: the word spoken in haste, the arrow once sped from the bow and the missed opportunity.”
Do members of the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez team (who are women of color) show good faith in bashing and banning males and Caucasians from consideration? Identity politics is wrong. The familiar race card is now being used again. It is a fallback position when nothing else works. Why is it now being used in a futile attempt to impeach the president? Chairman Cummings says to let everyone in at the borders. Such statements show a lack of judgment. Furthermore, citizens should not pay reparations for slavery hundreds of years ago. Such nonsense fuels racism.
I’ve been studying human slavery in our country’s past and present. It is still a big problem. People of all nations, faiths, ethnicities and politics must band together to fix it instead of blaming others for political advantage. Democrats will not help fix the emergency at the borders because it is on Trump’s watch. Republicans helped President Obama who followed the same border laws which now need to be updated. Instead of helping, the House evokes outlandish and false claims which the news media recklessly reinforces. This is not right. In a just nation, we should always favor our nation over politics and power. Too often we don’t.
How about this for a cartoon? A left-wing extremist goes to a psychologist who gives him a Rorschach Test. A series of inkblots were shown to the patient and then is asked what he saw in each blot. In every case he replied, “racism.” The doctor said he had good and bad news. The good news is that it was easy to diagnose. The bad news is the patient saw racism everywhere he looked. He was obsessed with it. The patient quickly replied, “What about the awful racial images you just showed me?”