The debate over the 1940s hit song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” continues with a recent commentary from Jackie Stephens, a Bonneville County Democrat.
I appreciate Jackie’s civil tone over her criticism of my letter “Political ‘correctness’ gone awry.” However, I have to take her to task where she claims that I implied leftist advocates “are the song police whose ultimate goal is to destroy the American way of life.” There was no statement or even an implication of that from me or from other responsible conservatives.
And no, this is not “another manufactured ‘right-wing strategy’ to take a holiday song and use it against liberals.”
It should be pointed out that leftist critics threw down the gauntlet first. A few listeners of WDOK, a Cleveland, Ohio FM radio station, called in to complain to management that they should remove “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from the station’s Christmas playlist. That is censorship in my book. Some listeners to other radio stations in Denver and San Francisco also lodged complaints against the song.
When protests began taking hold on this controversy from coast-to-coast in early December, broadcasters polled their listeners where they asked if the song is appropriate. By a strong margin, audiences of each station indicated that “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” should continue to be broadcast.
I am a senior citizen, an early baby boomer born a few months after WWII ended. I grew up with American culture of the late forties, fifties and sixties. And yes, Jackie, I’m the proud grandfather of nine kids, five boys and four girls. While I am concerned about sexual harassment of my granddaughters from overly aggressive young males, many of today’s female youth are more sophisticated than their predecessors, which is a positive sign of an enlightened society.
When composer Frank Loesser wrote “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in 1944, that era in history was a time of innocence where lyrics of songs were not so closely scrutinized as they are today.
Of course, my sense of morality was offended with Ice-T’s “Cop Killer” as I’m sure that was the case with you, too. The text against police were disgusting with the “f” word used at least two dozen times. “Die, die, die pig, die.” Those lyrics are loathsome. Ice-T has a right to his freedom of speech, but can we at least agree with each other that there should a be a sense of decency and dignity, which some other rappers sorely lack?
I do not consider our debate to be a “war” as you described it, but rather an honest philosophical discussion between conservatives and liberals.
Yes, Jackie, I’ll accept your challenge, or invitation, to sit down and talk about matters we have in common on a one-to-one basis. A hot cup of cocoa and a doughnut or two would satisfy my sweet tooth very nicely, especially on a cold Idaho winter day. We might even call a political “truce” with our open-minds and understanding of one another.
And Jackie, I may even wind up liking you, too.