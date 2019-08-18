For years, we’ve talked about advanced nuclear reactors. We’ve talked about the need to someday supplement America’s high-performing reactor fleet, which has operated safely for decades and generates 20 percent of the nation’s electricity and more than half our low-carbon electricity.
Fortunately, the nation’s 97 nuclear reactors continue to perform at a high level and will for some time.
And yet, as we plan for future population growth and increased energy demands, we understand it’s time for us to do more than just talk about advanced nuclear reactors. It’s time to act. To build.
It’s time for our nation to recognize nuclear energy’s contributions to the U.S. economy, national security and power grid stability by developing and deploying the advanced reactors needed to power our future prosperity while mitigating the effects of climate change.
This is where the National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) comes in. The U.S. Department of Energy announced Wednesday that NRIC will be located at Idaho National Laboratory (INL).
We see NRIC as a place where private companies can come to INL and gain access to the technical expertise and infrastructure necessary to develop, test and demonstrate new reactor designs, as well as materials, fuels and other nuclear energy technologies.
The NRIC at INL will allow companies to demonstrate proof of concept, proof of performance and proof of operations. Essentially, working together, we will ensure the safety, viability and sustainability of advanced reactor concepts throughout their lifetimes.
These demonstrations, which will be funded in whole or in part by the private sector, will reduce costs and accelerate commercialization. I can’t tell you how excited all of us at INL are for this incredible opportunity to work with the nation’s leading advanced reactor companies to ensure economic prosperity and environmental sustainability.
As Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo said during Wednesday’s announcement, INL had to earn the NRIC designation. We did, and we’re taking it very seriously. INL has the facilities, capabilities and expertise to help our private sector transform the nation’s electricity generation systems, and the manufacturing and transportation sectors.
These include the world’s premier nuclear test reactor, state-of-the-art supercomputing abilities, and a prime testing center for advanced technologies associated with nuclear power systems, to name a few.
The Laboratory has another important asset: a demonstrated record of success. On the INL Site, our predecessors built and operated 52 test reactors. That groundbreaking work established the scientific and engineering foundation upon which today’s commercial nuclear energy industry was constructed.
NRIC was authorized as part of the Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act (NEICA) last year.
Sen. Crapo and Idaho Sen. Jim Risch were part of a bipartisan coalition that proposed NEICA and oversaw its overwhelming passage in the Senate and House. President Trump signed NEICA into law on Sept. 28 of last year. This legislation shows great things can be accomplished when we all work together.
As Sen. Risch said Wednesday, in 30 years, when INL is celebrating its 100th anniversary, people will no doubt be talking about the NRIC announcement. That’s because NRIC is more evidence that things are beginning to move in the nuclear energy world.
We see this in DOE’s effort to develop a fast test reactor; in the steady progress being made on the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) small modular reactor project on the INL Site; and in the possibility of microreactor demonstrations at INL within five years.
We are grateful to our federal, state and local government partners for their support of INL.
And we understand none of this would be possible without you. For 70 years, the people of eastern Idaho have supported the science and engineering conducted at the INL Site and at our facilities located in Idaho Falls.
That support does not go unnoticed in Washington, D.C. In fact, I will tell you that community support is a major reason INL’s energy and security missions continue to expand.
Your faith in us is appreciated, and will not be taken for granted. As we work to change the world’s energy future, you have my personal guarantee that we will always prioritize safe operations, transparency and environmental sustainability.
Everything we do is driven by our commitment to serve our fellow citizens and a profound respect for this amazing we place we call home.