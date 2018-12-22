One of the joys of the holiday season for me is finding good presents for friends and family by searching the best-of-the-year book lists. Like most years, there’s a lot to choose from in 2018.
I want to buy my two grandsons “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” about a little T-Rex dinosaur that eats his friends at school (it’s a metaphor). And for my daughter, I’ve been eyeing Delia Owens’ beautiful tale, “Where the Crawdad Sings” about a young girl abandoned and living alone in the Carolina swamplands.
As long as good writers keep writing and publishers continue to publish, I should have no problem finding great literature. But recently I’ve wondered if this creative engine could slow down. Publisher’s Weekly just reported fiction book sales have declined again this year, and more and more bookstores are closing. Despite the fact that successful CEOs say they read a book a week, the Washington Post said in 2018, leisure reading for the rest of us is at an all-time low.
As a former literacy professor, I find this very disheartening. I’ve seen the research and know that reading books, engaging deeply and for longer periods of time with words, builds neural pathways and strengthens the mind. But more importantly, reading is such a pleasant way to spend an hour or two. I once knew a woman with breast cancer who wrote horror author Dean Koontz to tell him his books, and the fun she had reading them, was what got her through her chemotherapy treatment.
With all this going for it, why aren’t more people reading books? For some, the act of reading and decoding language is just too difficult. For most though, reading takes too much time and there’s no audio-visual. Reading books seems dull in light of cable television and video games. Though Michael Pollen’s book “How to Change Your Mind” about treating depression with psychedelic drugs is truly fascinating, its 480 pages. It’s so much easier to just google information on this topic.
Don’t get me wrong. In general, I’m thrilled with all the digital media we now have for interacting with language and ideas. I couldn’t be happier that despite zip lines and Six Flags Amusement Parks, we still find joy in words. But reading a book is a distinctive pleasure. It’s slower and, perhaps because of this, more involving. Books are known to be so deeply engaging, we can’t turn the page, afraid of what the killer will do next. Books can nudge us so relentlessly toward some key insight, what’s wrong with our economy or what really happened in the Titanic engine room, so that we don’t forget it.
Our current holiday season, and why we celebrate it, is probably the best argument I can make for the importance of books. After all, it was a story in a book that began the Christmas tradition — and some say, it was the greatest story of all.