Some of Bryan Zollinger’s activities as a legislator include:
1. Suggested that a completely plausible explanation for the tragic events in Charlottesville, Va. could have been an inside job by Obama or friends. True. But what is to stop me from saying that it is entirely plausible for someone in the BCRCC of being responsible for the mystery texts (in 2020) urging voters to vote for Cook and Erickson?
2. Proposed that a House Freedom Caucus was a way for conservatives to use their numbers to influence legislation.
3. Was included with nine other lawmakers who had plans to shun compromise at every opportunity for the 2018 legislative year. (So much for Reagan’s “big tent” concept.)
4. Is one of the most vocal for not expanding Medicaid despite the fact that 65% of his district voted in favor of the bill. (An advantage in a closed primary state)
What the Bonneville Republican Party has done to hinder Bonneville County:
1. Limited involvement for moderate Republicans.
2. The Idaho Republican Party reduced the strength of Idaho’s Sunshine Law, which compels political campaigns to disclose their sources of money and how that money gets spent. Tom Loertscher wrote a preliminary bill for candidates to file detailed financial disclosures, but the committee voted overwhelmingly not to print the bill. (I wonder what involvement the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee had in this situation.)
3. Made considerable effort in the Legislature to force the federal government to give public lands to Idaho to manage.
4. Was instrumental in getting the Republican Party of Idaho to conclude it would not support a Medicaid expansion bill.
5. Passed a resolution opposing a planned community college and fought against it. (They lost.)
6. Gave false information in an attempt to influence the 2017 mayoral election in Idaho Falls. (They lost.)
7. Pressured for a partisan election for cities, such as Idaho Falls
I see no reason to vote for most candidates sponsored by the BCRCC, or the results we see will be no different from what is described above. Doyle Beck frequently notes that we could get a moderate Republican, an independent or a Democrat, but I do not feel they could be worse than what we already have now.