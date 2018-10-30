Fueled by the recent rash of the most ridiculously ineffective armada of “suspicious devices” deployed around the country, and followed shortly by an anti-Semitic mass shooting, American society is — at the moment — stuck in an intense and insane chicken-and-egg debate over who started the current intolerable melee of nastiness and violence. It’s a circular firing squad of whataboutism, with each side angrily reminding the other of some random uncivil comment or violent incitement that led to some random unstable and scary person to act deplorably.
The current prevailing theory seems to be that Donald Trump is the originator of all human nastiness and that prior to 2016 humanity was a 200-millennia kumbaya stretch of peaceful happy goodness.
Donald Trump celebrated Congressman Gianforte’s body slamming of a reporter! Well, Maxine Waters is calling for mob intimidation against conservatives! Well, Donald Trump says the media is the enemy of the people! Well, Madonna says she’s thought about blowing up the White House! Well, Kathy Griffin held up a severed head!
These are not small things, but after about 37 million hours of this back and forth, even those of inferior intellect can sense it’s probably going to keep going unless someone breaks the programming loop of this OshKosh B’Gosh logic. And none of these examples of inflammatory rhetoric are ever weighed as a standalone event because they are always being measured in a highly subjective and politically charged context.
I’m tired, so I’m considering doing my own Ctrl-Alt-Del on this madness. Getting out of the circular firing squad is enticing because it is impossible to follow some cause-and-effect pedigree to explain any particular unseemly incident. All I know is that we are being horrible to each other, thinking the worst, assuming the least noble motive and waking up every day bracing for cultural warfare. We don’t seem as intent on preserving the republic as we are in destroying our political opponents.
Believe me, I’ve been in that infuriating place watching examples of media double standards happen on a daily basis. Pointing them out makes sense only if logic is an understood language. It’s not even a dialect anymore, for so many people. We live in an incoherent world that is stumbling like a homeless drunk over issues that other societies, somehow viewed as less sophisticated, handled with ease.
As an example, I personally can’t hold respect for anyone who would believe and promote without scrutiny unsubstantiated but politically valuable accusations of sexual misconduct while ignoring a highly credibly but inconvenient rape accusation. What I do respect, however, is their freedom to occupy such a despicable place. I will force nobody from an in intellectual manure pile if they insist on being there. It just feels futile to argue with someone in a language they don’t understand.
So how is the culture won? Sadly, I don’t think it’s won by convincing the disingenuous with any rational argument. They simply must be defeated. Whatever measures victory — ratings, mouse clicks, electoral defeat — they must be defeated in order for us to return to any sense of coherent rationality.