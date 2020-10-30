This presidential election presents a binary choice that has become a mud fight, overheated to the ludicrous degree that friendships are fractured, relationships are threatened.
Binary choices are inevitable. Unhinged partisanship is not.
Beyond likability and trustworthiness, policy differences have been sharpened so that they call for the annihilation of the opposition. This atmosphere has paralyzed the possibility of compromise. Pray that the hysteria is temporary.
Of course, leadership skills matter. They really matter. But we are living in a cauldron of discontent where leadership matters only if “my” favorite policy direction will guide “my” leader. Otherwise most would much prefer a “weak” leader.
Personal attacks on President Donald Trump have been effective to fire up the base among the Democratic opposition. But Mr. Trump’s core base is unfazed. This is not because his supporters reject the charges or have fallen in love with our president’s charm. Instead, Trump’s base support has several overriding policy imperatives that preclude taking a chance with Mr. Biden.
Similarly, the questions about Mr. Biden’s cognitive decline, however troubling, are not going to be enough to depress anti-Trump turnout.
I know very few GOP supporters of Mr. Trump who are thrilled with this president’s style, or rhetorical sloppiness — to say the least. But for them, policy direction “trumps” all that. Similarly, among Mr. Biden’s Democrat supporters (and I know several) very few are thrilled with his policy trustworthiness. But a “any port in a storm” mindset trumps all their concerns.
By the way, when has a major elected official had a name that is also a verb?
Neither candidate seems willing or able to address the looming fiscal issue — trillions of deficit spending, a federal debt increase rivaling that of World War II. Instead, for the Democrats, this is a referendum on Mr. Trump’s COVID-19 management. And for the Republicans, this is a referendum on Mr. Trump’s pre-COVID-19 economic boom.
For the traditional media, thinking of the New York Times, ABC, NBC and CNN, among others, this has become a referendum on their ability to retain credibility while (in all too many cases) managing the conversation to help defeat a political outlier named Donald Trump.
For me? This election is about policy over personality. And about a laser focus on policies that will determine ordinary Americans’ personal safety and about a more traditional, robust national security policy.
For me, this turns on riots and police funding (against the former, for the latter) and about creating a powerful international coalition sufficient to stop the mainland Chinese from remaking the world in its brutally authoritarian image.
It is high time for America to rise up once again against a powerful, dangerous tyranny.
I wish we had the Democratic Party of Harry Truman, the Republican Party of Dwight Eisenhower. I wish we had an electorate steeped in history.
America is weakened by its deep political divisions and by the stress of the pandemic.
Going forward will not be easy. Of course, there is no perfect choice.
There never was.