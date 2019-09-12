The Post Register asked an excellent question in last Sunday’s editorial: Why should taxpayers believe the millions they send White Pine Charter School each year will be safe there?
That’s a crucial question. As chairman of White Pine’s board of directors and a proud parent of former White Pine students, I’ll try to give it the good answer it deserves.
White Pine Charter School started in 2002 as a K-3 school, expanding to a full elementary school and then a middle school, including optional full-day kindergarten. This fall we opened the doors of our new high school, White Pine STEM Academy. WPCS has kept our founders’ vision of choice, and our mission statement remains “Success for every student.”
Back to the original question: Should you trust WPCS with the state funding we receive?
Public districts in Idaho (including us) receive the same per-pupil funding from the state. WPCS uses this money to pay our 30 teachers, our administrative faculty and our students’ paraprofessional aides (20 percent of our over 600 students require classroom accommodations, and over one in 10 receive special education services). We also use that to pay for our buildings, repairs, our advanced equipment (essential for a STEM-focused high school), our building leases and regular student field trips.
Other public districts receive the same per-pupil funding allotment but are hardly ever able to make ends meet on that alone. When the building needs repairs, they ask taxpayers for Facility Mill levies. For 10 years local school districts have consistently asked taxpayers for “Emergency” Supplemental levies coming to millions of dollars.
Our budgetary moderation lets us build modest new buildings, keep a rainy day fund and pay teachers more. All this while being, according to the State Department of Education metrics, the number one charter school and number one middle school in east Idaho.
Our students have some of the highest science scores in Idaho and consistently score “advanced” twice as much as area non-charter schools.
When I say this, I’m sometimes told that we unfairly “cherry-pick” rich elite kids. That’s news to us: 34 percent of our students qualify for government assistance like free and reduced lunch, which is higher than many local non-charter schools. We hope to increase that number this year.
We do amazing things while asking for less money from the taxpayer. But I understand that the question goes deeper than statistics, because I’m a father, too. As a former WPCS parent, I saw firsthand what White Pine does every day.
I first came across White Pine 10 years ago. Stephanie and I lived in Bingham County, and we were eager to find a good school for our second-grader and kindergartener. We toured the school and fell in love with the Core Knowledge Curriculum (a welcome change from No Child Left Behind back then and outperforming Common Core now). We loved that they made history come alive and that their dress code ensured that no one knew how much or how little money your family had.
For years before we moved to Idaho Falls, we drove our kids to from Bingham County to White Pine every day.
Thousands of children have passed through WPCS’s doors and gone on to success. Emma Johnson came to White Pine in our early days. Still impacted by her education, she now serves as Gov. Little’s field director for eastern Idaho.
The answer to creating high-performing public schools is not more money. Boards need to be more involved with the nuts and bolts in their respective schools. We need to set high standards and continued to be held accountable by media and taxpayers.