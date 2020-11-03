I understand some people are not happy with the decision District 91 school board made, but it’s surprising the attacks, the push for a recall, the overreaction.
The board are volunteers that give up their personal and family time while trying to put the best interests of the students and teachers first. They are not expected to be all-encompassing experts. In this situation, I don’t believe any member is a health or infectious disease expert. Due to that, they are expected to listen to the experts, advise policy based on data and execute. The hybrid plan is the outcome of that process.
People may not agree with the outcome, but they should respect the process to reach the decision. Opinions will vary, but they are just opinions. The board listened to Eastern Idaho Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reviewed recommendations, listened to concerns regarding quarantining the healthy and came up with a solution that blended all things considered. Since their decision, even the government came out suggesting Idaho move to remote learning and while our regional hospitals are asking for help containing the spread — yet people are still pushing for the recall.
Some people take the virus seriously; some people feel it’s just the flu. Unfortunately, the board doesn’t have the luxury of ignoring experts and going on opinions. If they did, that would open up the district to much more. By utilizing the experts, they are leveraging the available knowledge needed to make the best decision they can.
I understand the concerns regarding the execution, effectiveness and availability of online learning. Instead of trying to “go back to the way it was” (knowing that today’s world is forever changed), why don’t we look at the inefficiencies and improve them? Just as a business would revisit a new process — continually analyze, adjust, and improve — can’t we do the same?
Our current teaching process isn’t a “one size fits all.” Our remote learning shouldn’t be either. There might be some children that need to be there five days a week due to a multitude of circumstances. As we dive into a new chapter in education, it is important to be open-minded on how to execute it, how to evolve it.
For businesses, working remotely is a new skill. The corporate environment is forever changed moving forward. Businesses are realizing they don’t need everyone to sit in one office. Remote work opens them up to an entirely new talent pool. No longer is relocation mandatory. Untold opportunities will continue to develop. Shouldn’t we use this time to teach our children how to excel in that new environment?
As all households are not conducive to this, so, instead of ignoring where we are, how do we address deficiencies and succeed?
Parents of District 91, as you see the recall initiative, please think of the bigger picture.
For the three members that voted for the hybrid plan: Did they look out for the best interest of our children based on the experts (as they aren’t health experts)? Possibly ignoring their own opinions in favor of the data?
A different perspective: Are the other two members more at fault, as they possibly increased the district’s liability? If it was opinion versus facts/experts?
Does the recall teach our kids to support cancel culture? Shouldn’t we be teaching them to discuss the situation? Wouldn’t the Idaho representatives pushing this prefer to show outreach?
I don’t support the recall. Differences of opinion are what push us to find better solutions — different viewpoints from all five members. Though my opinion, I would rather have people represent our children and teachers leveraging data/experts. Show our children how to use the knowledge and the thought process they are learning in school. Teach them that sometimes the hard decision is not always the popular one.
You may not agree with the outcome, though I hope you respect the process and people. They all deserve our support.