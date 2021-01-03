With most of the politicking done for the year and with winter in full swing, it seemed time for some fresh air. With things quiet for the holidays, thoughts rambled back to the year 1988, when I decided to try my luck at the newly organized Ambassador’s Cup Ski Race out of Ashton. The idea for a long ski race had materialized in the mind of a local rancher who had brought the idea back from Finland, where such marathons have been a normal part of the Scandinavian winter scene. Similar races have been popular in Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was 56 at the time and wanted to see if I could go the distance, which was 63 kilometers (38 miles).
I wasn’t in competition with anyone. A friend of mine on the Nordic Patrol, Bill Radtke, who had considerable mountaineering experience had suggested on several occasions “to pace yourself.”
“It is not the skiing that kills you, it’s the pace.” His advice would be put to practice that day. The course led out across the high, rolling farmland east of town until it entered the fringe of forest nearer the Tetons. A flash blizzard caught some skate skiers far out ahead. Several had to seek shelter in an old farm building. The race was rescheduled for Monday.
Stands of aspen provided a warm glow against the broad, snowy terrain. The weather held until I approached the approximate area of the Timberline Golf Course. A young Navy man and I had been skiing in close proximity for several miles. Another blizzard hit just as we were coming out of the forest and into the high rolling farmland. Rather than continue on into white-out conditions in the featureless terrain, we found a log and attempted to wait out the storm, hoping the storm would be short-lived. In a few minutes, two race officials on snowmobiles pulled up announcing that the race was again canceled. They took us in the remaining 12 miles, where we enjoyed a delicious spaghetti dinner at the high school. Although the sun had come back out along the way, it ended well.
A month later at a meeting in Idaho Falls, the race organizer was there and awarded me first-place trophy for the 55-60 age division, as I would have been the first in my age division to reach the finish at Ashton. The event was later moved to Harriman State Park due to the logistics, where Bill and I entertained the finishers with lively polka music. One tall, lanky fellow kicked up his skis and did an impromptu version of the Birkebeiner polka across the finish.