It is no coincidence that America’s greatest president was called upon to lead America during her darkest hour of danger. Had the Confederate States of America won the Civil War, there would not be a United States of America, but more likely four or five separate nations, something resembling the map of Europe. Precedence would have been established, allowing other states or territories to leave the union; states like California or Texas or perhaps the northwest or parts of the southwest might have broken away to form new countries. Doctrines of secession were not new, even in the north, as evidenced by the Hartford Convention of 1814 where some delegates favored a secession of New England from the United States.
If any of the weak presidents who preceded or succeeded Lincoln had presided during the Civil War, defeat and dissolution may have followed. Men like Zachary Taylor, Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, Rutherford B. Hayes or even Ulysses S. Grant would not have possessed the political, administrative or language skills nor the will, power or personality presence to admonish, organize, inspire and cajole the Union to victory.
There were critical moments when the war could have been lost, as, for example, had the Confederate army moved boldly to occupy Washington after its first victory at Bull Run, or had it occupied the high ground at Gettysburg before the arrival of federal troops. After the Union army became bogged down in Virginia, and after growing anti-war sentiments and draft riots in the north, Lincoln feared he would not be re-elected in 1864. The war by then had become a moral crusade to end slavery, however, resulting from Lincoln’s timely decision to issue the Emancipation Proclamation, through which he received strength to raise and equip armies, plan strategy, select competent officers and inspire confidence, all of which led to renewed military success and ultimate victory.
The Civil War was characterized by enmity, rancor and a spirit of revenge, but there was no enmity, rancor or revenge in the heart of Abraham Lincoln. Shortly after Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox, Lincoln’s son Robert showed his father a photograph of the Confederate commander. Lee’s image had appeared in newspaper engravings, but this may have been the first photograph he had seen. President Lincoln studied the photograph thoughtfully then told Robert, “It is a good face; it is the face of a noble, noble brave man.”
I doubt that Lincoln would have removed a statue of Robert E. Lee standing in Richmond, Virginia, or anywhere else, even though he abhorred the cause for which he fought, which included radical states’ rights doctrines espousing the right of states to secede along with the concept of nullification, which would have allowed states to reject national laws.
It is sad to note that Abraham Lincoln’s statue in Boise’s Julia Davis Park was recently splattered with red paint and feces, a desecration taking place in the state the president helped bring into existence after signing the act creating the territory of Idaho on March 4, 1863, — the same day we celebrate Idaho Day each year — and by promoting the Homestead Act and the Transcontinental Railroad Act that brought settlers to Idaho, making statehood possible in 1890.
Today the greatest threat to our republican form of government comes, ironically, from the opposite end of the power spectrum: the over-centralization of our political and economic systems. The pendulum is swinging to the left. Fully aware of the lust for power among men, the Founding Fathers divided governmental powers between the state and national governments (see Article 1, Section 8 and the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution). They knew the states would make mistakes, but that a total concentration of power in Washington would pose a far greater threat to liberty and would discourage creativity, problem-solving and citizen participation at the state and local levels of government.
Sadly, the founders’ worst fears are coming to fruition. Through a process engineered primarily through unelected liberal federal judges and bureaucrats, the Constitution has been stretched and twisted to transfer legitimate state authority, in almost every conceivable area, into the hands of a few people living along the banks of the Potomac River who are transforming the states into federal administrative units to be micromanaged by bureaucrats.
America desperately needs inspirational leadership. Our last president had golden opportunities only to be lost by his crude conduct and impulsive arrogance. Somehow he did manage to appoint a record number of conservative judges, however, including three new members of the Supreme Court who may help swing the pendulum to center.
Through a record number of executive orders, our new president, at this early date, seems to favor an expansion of even more federal power, including forced mandates more popular in San Francisco or New York City than in the heartland of America.
On his birthday, it would be well for us to learn more about Abraham Lincoln and to compare his traits of character and leadership with those candidates who seek our votes in the next election.