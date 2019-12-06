Mr. Cooperrider recommends urging our congressional representatives to extend the investment tax credit for clean energy technologies and pass the bill creating an energy storage tax incentive. Earlier, Jackie Stephens urged our representatives to stand up to climate deniers and to insist the United States rejoin the global effort to control climate change before it’s too late.
Forty years ago in 1978, the U.S. enacted the Public Utilities Regulatory Policies Act to reduce energy demand and increase the supply of both domestic energy and renewable energy. It began the restructuring of the electricity generation market by requiring utilities to buy power generated by non-utility entities, e.g., wind and solar farms. It makes no mention of global warming or climate change. Implementation of the act was left to the states.
Five years later in 1983, Iowa was the first state to enact renewable portfolio standards. At the time, the only qualified energy sources under PURPA were “biomass, waste and renewable resources,” including new, small hydropower plants. For Iowa, wind promised the most growth in jobs and economic development. Since then 29 states have adopted renewable energy standards and three adopted renewable energy goals. The reason, according to the National Council of State Legislatures, is still to diversify their energy resources, promote domestic energy production and encourage economic development. Again, no mention of climate change, even in 2019.
Nine years later in 1992, tax incentives to encourage commercial sales and production of renewable energy sources were implemented with the Energy Policy Act.
It took another 10 to 20 years for scientists and policymakers to ask if renewable energy is the answer to the problems of pollution and global warming. Despite other options suggested in the Energy Policy Act for curbing pollution and global warming, renewable energy has now become the tool of choice in attempts to reduce the impacts of fossil fuel emissions from coal plants and motor vehicles.
Today’s climate change mantra is to shut down the fossil fuel industry and replace it with solar, wind and large hydropower.
Will 100 percent renewable energy solve pollution problems and the alleged climate change emergency? Will more tax incentives for wind, solar and batteries be effective? Despite 40 years of federal and state government regulatory and financial support for renewable energy, total greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. have increased from 6,373 million metric tons in 1990 to 6,472 million metric tons in 2017. The shale gas revolution, beginning in 1998 with the first economical shale fracture, and the great recession of 2008, had a much greater impact on U.S. greenhouse gas emissions than 40 years of support for renewable energy.
The message seems to be clear. Further support for renewable energy will increase jobs and economic development while having essentially no benefit in fighting climate change.
We would be wise to think twice before hitting the send button for a message to our congressional representatives in support of renewable energy to stop climate change. It’s time to explore more effective policies for reducing anthropogenic global warming, the cause of climate change.