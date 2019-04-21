I loved my first session in the Idaho House. Through the committee process, I worked with incredible people, both fellow legislators and legislative staff. On the floor, we witnessed some compelling debates, and even when emotions ran high, there was still a willingness to show respect for each other.
As I look back on the last 3.5 months, I’m reminded that what we do in Boise doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It has a direct effect on the day-to-day lives of both the people I represent and the state as a whole. So, as I weigh the results of those efforts, I come away with a clear sense of accomplishment around our budget process.
Unlike other states, Idaho’s constitution includes a balanced budget amendment. In my role on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, I worked directly on 32 of Idaho’s 100-plus budgets and carried 10 successfully in the House. Diving into everything from K-12 education to natural resources, I had the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of how and why we spend money as a state.
I also appreciated the chance to carry two critical pieces of legislation that clarified important groundwater policy. Both will play a valuable role in supporting our efforts to recharge our aquifers and protect one of our state’s most valuable resources.
But every session isn’t perfect, and my biggest regret comes down to time. I wish I’d had more time beforehand to work on legislation. More than one constituent approached me with great ideas for improving or creating policy. It was disappointing to have to tell them, “next year,” because we were short on time to do the background research and secure additional support.
There was also a question of time for responding and connecting with folks in the district. I tried to get through every email and return every call, but I know I missed a few. If you reached out and didn’t get a response, I hope you’ll try again.
Overall, the session was an incredible experience, and I’m honored to serve you and our state.