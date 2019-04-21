I have had an illuminating experience during the 2019 legislative session. I have experienced many things, some of which I expected. I have bonded, aligned and formed alliances with other liberty-minded legislators.
I was driven to move my school carry bill into becoming law. I had the support of Gun Owners of America, the NRA, the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance and the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police. However, my most important support came from the Citizens of Idaho, especially the Citizens of District 32.
Chairman Steve Harris ultimately killed my bill. He told me that it would not pass the Senate. I did not feel it should have been his prerogative to negotiate my bill with the Senate. I felt his job should be constricted to facilitating bill hearings in his committee. Nevertheless, I still feel moving this agenda forward was my biggest accomplishment of the session. Working with citizens of my district, NRA, FOP, GOA, ISAA, etc. was rewarding, and we are organizing a game plan for next session. We will be coming back strong and loud. We are passionate about protecting our children. We protect our judges and courthouses, inmates, money and other things with firearms. Why are we not protecting our children with firearms?
I feel my biggest regret was not bringing forth my anti-sanctuary city bill. I had the bill drafted but did not move it forward. I feel we need to support President Trump and his agenda to protect our border. The border is a serious issue. We have a real problem with drug cartels and their criminal activity. Human and sex trafficking is a real dilemma and having an unsecured border only fosters this egregious problem. I feel sanctuary cities only foster and protect these illegal alien criminals. I am in full support of legal immigration, as well as making it less difficult to immigrate legally. However, states need to do their part in combating these troubling issues.
I have met great people that have become life-long friends and allies. This has made it all worthwhile. We stand for God and liberty.