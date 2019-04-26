At church recently, my minister spoke about relationships and responsibilities. This sermon crystallized my thoughts on Rep. Chad Christensen’s March 15 column, in which he asserted that his role as a representative shouldn’t diminish his right to post on social media his opinions about open carry.
True, Rep. Christensen did not give up his rights when he was elected, but he did gain responsibilities. As a representative, he accepted the responsibility to speak reasonably and act carefully about issues, including controversial ones.
Rep. Christensen does not represent only the Idaho Three Percenters, which is an organization that subscribes to minimalist government and unfettered gun rights. As a legislator, Christensen represents all of us, including business owners balancing the needs of customers and Idahoans who are uncomfortable with guns in restaurants. Yet, his attitudes and style seem only to have the Idaho Three Percenters in mind.
The tone of Rep. Christensen’s column was that of a victim. He complained that he and his friends were harassed while at Bacon and that the owner pulled a curtain between the guns and the other customers. Then Rep. Christensen asserted that the media treated him unfairly for complaining and threatened his first amendment rights.
While he did not use the word “boycott,” he was naïve not to realize that posting on social media about the restaurant being “not gun friendly” and passing it around to his Facebook friends might be interpreted as him suggesting that people not go there, essentially a boycott. His statement that “I’m going to use my reach to let as many people as I can know about it” indicates an awareness of his influence through social media and other outlets.
Furthermore, it suggests that he is more concerned about the rights of the Idaho Three Percenters than of his other constituents.
Since Rep. Christensen now holds public office, his words and actions are subject to more scrutiny than those of the average citizen. When he is misinterpreted, perhaps it would be better for him to clarify than to complain. He might consider how he could use his position as a representative to bridge the gap between the Idaho Three Percenters and Idahoans who are uncomfortable looking at guns while they eat.
My minister ended her sermon with a quote from Charles Hartshorne: “Be a blessing to the world.”
She then added: “It’s your choice.”
A person can choose to help alleviate a problem, ignore it, or make it worse. I hope that Rep. Christensen chooses to work towards a better understanding of issues that divide Idahoans, rather than worsening the division.