The 2019 legislative session was a great experience, and as a freshman legislator, I jumped right into the process. To be effective representing the people of District 34, I worked hard to connect with fellow Republican representatives, senators and leadership. I also reached across the aisle and made friends with some of the minority party representatives. As a result, my best accomplishment was getting two of my own bills passed through the House and Senate without a single no vote.
House Bill 103 requires the disclosure on levy elections of the estimated average annual cost to a property owner per $100,000 of property value on the ballot question. This bill provides transparency and disclosure for taxpayers. You may have been told on a levy election, “this won’t cost you any more in taxes,” and now you will know what the levy tax will be right on the ballot. This bill idea came from a constituent in Iona.
House Bill 76 is an e-Bike bill and adds provisions for how electric-assisted bicycles are categorized and regulated. This legislation clarifies that electronic bikes are not mopeds or motorcycles and will have to follow rules of the road for bicycles. It establishes a framework for how cities, counties and the state may regulate the use of them and local control will remain in place. I sought bi-partisan input to get the language correct.
My biggest regret was voting for H302 to increase the governor’s spending authority from $18 million to $140 million out of the rainy-day fund to cover possible shortfalls when the legislative session ends. However, this bill narrowly passed the House and after having buyer’s remorse, I learned I could make a motion to “reconsider” my vote and did so later that afternoon on the House floor. My actions put into motion the steps which ultimately killed the bill, and it was found not needed a day later.