My best accomplishment during the session was getting the starting teacher pay bill passed in the House. The governor’s office asked me to co-sponsor the bill and carry it on the floor of the House. This bill raises beginning teacher pay to $40,000 starting in July 2020.
I also spent a great deal of time learning the new education funding formula and reviewing carefully the draft legislation that was proposed to implement it. I made a commitment to read each bill before I voted on it. For the most part, I was successful in that effort, although there were times when bills came to the floor so fast that it was difficult to make good on that promise to myself and my constituents. Where I could, I proposed simplified language in bills and have advocated strongly to rethink the entire process that allows the executive branch of government to promulgate rules that have the force of law.
I do not believe that the executive branch should be in the business of making law. The executive branch should make decisions about how they will enforce the law made by the legislature, but those decisions should not be made into rules that have the force of law. I also made an effort to establish good relationships with each member of the House. Knowing that they are all good, honest people who have Idaho’s best interests as their primary motivation for being a representative was a great joy to me.
My biggest regret was not seeing the new education funding formula pass the Legislature. It was disappointing to watch as we went through several pieces of draft legislation without a final decision being made. A small bill was passed that will allow us to gather good information during the next few months and hopefully write better legislation during the legislative session that will begin next January.