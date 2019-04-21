It is my great honor to serve in Idaho’s 65th Legislature. I serve on the Education, Agricultural Affairs and Business committees. The speaker of the House makes committee assignments based on a legislator’s request, background and experience.
As a former leader of the Idaho Cattle Association, I had some experience in policymaking but find it almost impossible to comprehend the full extent of the process without occupying the seat of one who casts the vote. The committee process is of utmost importance, as it is the only place where formal public input can be received. The heart of legislation takes place in committee. I have been so impressed with the committee chairs with whom I serve and who have exhibited patience and professionalism in the face of some very emotional issues.
One piece of advice I received early in the session was to roam the halls of the Capitol, get to know people and listen. That has been great advice. We may not always agree with what we hear, but it is always good to gain perspective from others. I have always tried to balance others’ perspectives with the values of my constituents at home and vote accordingly.
I was honored to carry HJM6 encouraging local involvement in highway projects, especially as it relates to wildlife crossings. This issue will be ongoing and I encourage diligence on the part of those directly affected.
At the time of this writing, the halls of the Capitol are buzzing with talk of adjournment. It is day 93 of the session the trees in Boise are in full bloom, and members of the House chambers seem ready to return to their lives outside of the legislature. I, for one, am grateful for a part-time “citizen” legislature where each member leans on his or her understanding of political issues based on life’s experiences. I am ready to get back home, and by midsummer, I will be craving my association with new found friends in the Idaho Legislature.