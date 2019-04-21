This legislative session is reputed to be the fourth-longest in our state’s history. Opinions differ as to what could have been done to more efficiently and effectively address proposed legislation, but as the end approached, four issues still needed resolution.
The largest issue was Medicaid expansion, widely discussed but never actually voted on by several preceding legislatures. It needed to be resolved. It is very likely it would not have been addressed this year either if not for the passage of Prop 2.
We finally passed Senate Bill 1204 which provides certain restrictions, or “sideboards,” on who can receive coverage under the Medicaid program. The bill requires, among other things, that those who are able work or do community service at least 20 hours per week or be engaged in other permitted activities. While certainly laudable in intent, this limitation on access will require a federal waiver, will be costly to administer, will likely invoke a lawsuit, as been the case in other states, and will have a questionable impact on the dynamic portion of the Medicaid-eligible populace.
Although I opposed earlier versions of the bill, I saw enough good in this version to support it with a mandatory 2023 review date. Medicaid expansion is expected to have a net cost to the state of around $20 million which, this year, will be paid partly from our Millennial Fund — tobacco settlement dollars — and the state’s General Fund — income and sales tax dollars. Health institutions have been treating uninsured people and writing off tens of millions of dollars. Medicaid expansion should eliminate much of that uncollected debt and allow the hospitals to commensurately reduce the cost to their other patients.
The other three late-session contentious issues involved hemp production and transportation, redefining requirements for ballot initiatives and legislative treatment of agency rules. These three issues will probably be taken up again next year.
I want to give a deeper, more insightful look into legislation that will be very impactful to many in our state. If you would like to extend the conversation, please contact me at nanderson@house.idaho.gov.