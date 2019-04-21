This session was a learning experience in civics and collaboration. HJM6, H179 and H149 were all resolutions and bills that were drafted from scratch using Legislative Services. It is a wonderful feeling to know that you have helped the great state of Idaho and its people in some small way.
I wish I had prepared and understood the process better. We had excellent training beforehand, but until you do it and go through the process of drafting a bill you really don’t understand it. I did two this session — H149 and H179. Working with department heads, leadership, chairman of committees and across the aisle is an art that when practiced can be effective and efficient.
I am grateful to have had that experience as a freshman legislator. Also, I will know the House rules better and that will work better for me in my committees. I thoroughly enjoyed the session and look forward to many more.