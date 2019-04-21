On the walls of the Library of Congress is etched this quote:
“The foundation of every state is the education of its youth.”
There were some big wins this session for public schools in terms of new funding — $113 million. The big loss is that Idaho will continue to deliver those funds via a 25-year-old funding formula with some of the most restrictive mandates on local districts of any state in the country. That translates to less local control where the heart of innovation and improvement resides.
Perhaps the most important work I did this session was as vice chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee doing detailed, behind-the-scenes fiscal work.
You may have heard of Proposition 2 — closing a gap by expanding Medicaid. Not as many people understand that Idaho’s current revenues are $75 million behind where we thought we would be based on our forecast and $211 million behind where we were at this time last year. I haven’t seen many headlines about closing that gap.
We all hope enough cash will materialize before June 30 as individuals and businesses pay their taxes, but hope is not a great budgeting strategy. With language not utilized since the Great Recession, House Bill 302 would have given the governor the ability to use up to $140 million if necessary from savings to cover any current year revenue shortfalls.
If you are wondering why some of us fought so hard to put responsible fiscal sideboards on Medicaid expansion and fiscal disclosures on ballot initiatives, look no further than House Bill 302, which ultimately did not pass. Another solution to cover any revenue shortfalls was utilized.
Voters told us to expand Medicaid but didn’t give us a new funding source to pay for it as voters did in Utah — increased sales tax. Against a backdrop of declining revenues in the current fiscal year, the Legislature had to take next year’s projected revenue pie and slice it differently. It was no easy task, and it meant cuts to other programs.
With increasing costs due to population growth, significant investments in education and Medicaid, I hope you filed your tax returns last week.