Recent editorials from the two warring camps of the Bonneville County Republicans highlight differences in policy. One appears to be more akin to the Eisenhower philosophy and the other to a hardline conservative philosophy. So what does an Eisenhower Republican stand for?
When I moved to Idaho in the summer of 1966 fresh out of college, I considered myself an Eisenhower Republican. So what was an Eisenhower Republican in those days? My perception was someone who provides the government support necessary for private enterprise to thrive. This included things such as providing the infrastructure and a public educational network to produce healthy, well-educated people. He was not afraid to support a tax base necessary to accomplish his goals without incurring monstrous debt. My, how things have changed. Conservative Republicans would rather run up huge public debts than “pay as you go.”
Idaho Falls has a number of developments funded by tax dollars that provide the foundations for private enterprise to develop and thrive. Start with the airport, funded by federal and city money. It is a huge economic driver for the city. At the same time, it has given investors like Doyle Beck the opportunity to invest in the city airport to the advantage of both Beck and the city. This is how the system is supposed to work. Beck could never have built the airport by himself, but he can be a co-investor riding piggyback on the civic investment.
A number of years ago, Idaho Falls completely rebuilt Sunnyside Road — and look at it now. Private enterprise has moved in big-time, investing huge sums of money along the eastern part of the road. This is an investment that probably would have gone somewhere else without public investment. Idaho Falls is much stronger today due to that wise investment years ago.
And then there is education. The level of education required for today’s jobs is significantly more advanced than what was required when Eisenhower was president. Yet the more conservative branch of the Republican Party has strongly opposed the construction of public school buildings and programs. This was brought to a climax when the vote came up to approve the College Of Eastern Idaho. The Bonneville Republican Women came out strongly in support while the Bonneville County Central Committee dominated by men came out strongly against. Without the support of the Women, the ballot measure might not have passed, and the men who dominate the Central Committee still have hard feelings toward the women. This issue is still simmering and is probably the origin of the recent feud.
The majority of the Republican Party has moved so far from the Eisenhower model that I finally gave up and joined the Democratic Party.