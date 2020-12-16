On Dec. 6, one hundred six Republican members of Congress signed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to allow the state of Texas to file a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the election results in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, all of which President Donald Trump lost.
By joining them, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, Idaho’s two Republican members of Congress have both revealed that they are no longer Republicans but fully enrolled in the party of Trump.
Republicans believe in states’ rights. You don’t join a lawsuit seeking to overturn states’ rights and get to call yourself a Republican.
Republicans believe in law and order. You don’t get to join a lawsuit that seeks to overturn 50 court decisions, multiple state election verifications and recounts, most run by Republican elected officials and still get to call yourself Republican.
Republicans believe in federalism. They believe in local power centers as a means for safeguarding individual and local liberties. You don’t get to join a lawsuit seeking to upend a federalist approach to our national elections and still call yourself a Republican.
For at least 30 years, Idaho has been a one-party state, with Republicans in charge of the governorship and the state Legislature. Idaho voters have overwhelmingly supported Republican candidates for office, often caring little about anything other than the “R” next to their name on the ballot. And as the saying goes, “You break it, you buy it,” and under Republican leadership, Idaho has managed to “accomplish” the following:
1) Become dead last, 50th in the nation on per-pupil spending on K-12 education.
2) As a result of the failure to invest in public education, the annual Annie E. Casey Kids Count report shows Idaho at 40th in the nation in assuring a bright future for our children through measures like how many children ages 3-4 are not in school, proficiency in reading and math, and the number of students not graduating on time.
3) We are among the leaders in the nation in one area — COVID-19 transmission and hospitalization – 1,813 total new cases, 22 deaths reported on Dec. 6.
4) The American Society of Civil Engineers ranks Idaho’s infrastructure and investment in infrastructure as follows: bridges: D; dams: C; roads: C-; schools: C-.
5) Idaho ranks 33rd in the nation in health care across 44 measures of cost, accessibility and outcome, and 20th in life expectancy.
I love Idaho. I love its beauty, its pace of life, its sense of community, its embrace of a Western spirit of independence and self-determination. But much like my old beloved Tundra, I’d also like to see it become better — like my truck, I saw value in investing in a tonneau cover, new wheels and tires, running boards, window tints, etc. Just because I love something doesn’t mean I can’t see its flaws and be willing to work to make improvements. It’s what business owners do every day of their lives if they want to stay in business for very long. It’s what we expect our children to do if they come home from school with bad grades. It’s what a farmer does in order to make sure they’re always able to produce more, better, profitable crops.
Yet in spite of the miserable results on such critical quality of life issues, clearly, Idaho voters have been content to continue to place Republican “leaders” in office, presumably because of an allegiance to party and party principles.
So, my question is, when party “leaders” have shown a complete willingness to abandon core, historical party values, will Idaho voters finally say “enough” and hold them accountable? Or is continuing to call oneself a Republican all that matters? In the end, I’d really like to know — what is it that does matter? Unless I start to see a groundswell of Idaho Republican voters calling for a change in leadership from folks like Fulcher and Simpson when they abandon party for person, principle for power, I’m at a loss to understand exactly what those voters truly care about.