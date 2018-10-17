I’ve always wondered if Republicans are simply oblivious to objective reality or if they just choose to ignore it. I suspect they are so totally locked into their ideology that when reality clashes with the ideology they reflexively go into total denial. In a nation lead by a president who has already crashed through the five thousand lie barrier they believe it’s ok to lie about anything whenever the need arises.
Karie Caldwell demonstrates the technique in her Oct. 3 column. Her premise is that “government-run healthcare does not work and can never work,” and she doesn’t mind telling a whopping big lie to support it. She quotes Wayne Hoffman’s claim that it would be funded “through outrageously high taxes and a massive national debt.” It is true that single-payer healthcare would substantially increase taxes. What they don’t tell you is that it would be more than offset by the trillions of dollars currently spent by businesses and individuals on health insurance.
The second big lie is that government-run healthcare doesn’t work. If that's true, then how do you explain the fact that for several decades nearly every developed country on earth has used some form of single-payer, government-managed healthcare to provide better healthcare outcomes with universal care at half the cost that America pays? That’s a really tough nut for conservatives to crack. There really isn’t any valid argument that gets you around that simple fact, so they just lie about it.
They use the same technique with respect to the recently enacted tax cut. We need to reduce taxes and burdensome regulations for the wealthy and big corporations to unleash economic expansion, they argue. Never mind that the top 1 percent has more than doubled their share of total income over the last 40 years and that big corporations have enjoyed ten years of record profits at levels almost twice as high as the average for the previous decade.
These guys are rolling in so much dough that they are now hoarding cash at record-setting levels, so much that they have reduced the velocity of money (rate that each dollar turns over in one year) to a sixty-year low. Instead of investing to expand growth, they are hoarding to slow growth. How does making this mountain of cash bigger change that behavior?
Is borrowing trillions of dollars to give billionaires millions in tax cuts really better policy than investing in rebuilding infrastructure? Sad. Wave after wave of Republican tax cuts for the wealthy have produced almost forty years of middle-class income stagnation and decline, dangerously high national debt and income inequality not seen since the Great Depression. Unless you get out to vote all of this will get worse.