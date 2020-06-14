The events that have transpired over the last few weeks have sparked fear, sadness, unrest and even outrage across our entire country. In Idaho Falls, we’ve not been immune to the emotions and the protests over the events that unfolded so tragically in Minnesota.
I have been heartened as I’ve watch the peaceful protests where local citizens have expressed their feelings about the suffering and seemingly systemic mistreatment of others. As we march forward on the path of positive change, I proudly blend my voice with those across this country condemning racial injustice and police brutality wherever it may be found.
I recently came across notes I took at a meeting with City leaders about a year-and-a-half ago when discussing our guiding management principles. I had written: “People Matter. All deserve to be treated with respect and dignity.” I believe that. Our City Council believes that. I am certain most of the good people of our community believe that.
To those community members currently expressing concern, I say, we hear you. There is no single, easy fix or simple solution for the myriad issues raised on the national level. Locally, however, we can renew our local commitment to seeing, hearing, and recognizing each other’s diverse perspectives. We all desire more trust and less fear, more hope and less despair, and more dignity for all.
When we formed the eight Connecting Us, Sustaining Progress (CUSP) Committees last year, our hope was to create a forum for ongoing dialogue and exploration of relevant community issues. We have a Public and Personal Safety committee as well as a Diversity and Inclusion committee. I look forward to having meaningful and engaging dialogue with committee members when their reports are ready.
Last week our Police Chief, Bryce Johnson, and many other police officers met with civic leaders, community members and protesters along the River Walk. The event was excellent for those who attended. More importantly, it demonstrates that the Idaho Falls Police Department is committed to maintaining relationships and developing new ones as we move into the future.
Many have written or called about the national policing reform agenda and other use-of-force concerns. My leadership goal has always been to support best professional practices for each department and the Police are no exception. Accordingly, at this time, I have no intention of supporting efforts to defund our police department. Their services are vital. But the door is wide open for best-practice improvement, reform, and innovation. I embrace openness and transparency and am absolutely willing to engage in all of these discussions.
So we may all better understand, I’ve arranged for City Council Work Session agendas over the next several weeks to include a deep dive into police department policy and procedures. This will allow the Police Chief and other department members to present their policies for discussion and to address the questions that Council Members and I have been asked so many times in recent weeks.
My goal is to further everyone’s understanding as we continue to work collaboratively to embrace new and evolving best practices and national standards to protect our community.
As we come together in a variety of forums over the coming weeks and months, let us commit to respect and dignity for all. We may have to negotiate some emotion and passion, but we can do that and still have meaningful two-way communication. I am confident we can evolve and improve without losing the spirit of our community. Idaho Falls is very special and we can preserve that as we plan for a bright and safe future.