We must respect the danger of COVID-19 without denial or panic. That is wicked hard. Simplistic notions are easier. “The virus is a sham.” “I won’t get it.” “It’s no worse than the flu.” Or, “We can’t re-open until there is a cure.” “I’ll just hide while others take the risks to give me food, water and electricity.”
We also balance freedom and responsibility. We have freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. We have legal responsibilities from federal law, state law and local ordinances. We have ethical responsibilities to each other.
Let’s first consider cars as examples having nothing to do with COVID-19. As a libertarian, I’m OK others not wearing a seat belt if they aren’t in my car — it’s their decision and their risk. Their decision doesn’t increase my risk. Yet if they are in my car, I’m partially responsible, and I won’t drive if my passengers aren’t wearing seatbelts.
I’m not OK with others driving drunk. Their decision increases my risk. Their freedom to drive drunk impinges on my right to health and life. So, the principle is — endanger yourself, your choice and responsibility; endanger others, it's shared choice and responsibility.
Sadly, some businesses violate Idaho COVID-19 restrictions, claiming it’s their constitutional right. Yet the Idaho Constitution establishes state responsibility and authority for public health. We rightly inspect restaurants, food processors and hair salons for public health. Unsafe public places endanger public health and threaten even those who don’t attend because diseases spread invisibly, infecting innocents.
Most people I see in stores aren’t “wearing” — wearing masks — apparently believing in some vague constitutional right, although the right to a naked face isn’t in the Constitution. There is also no right to walk down the street naked.
I wear a seat belt in any car to protect myself. I wear a mask and physically distance in public, partly to protect myself yet also to protect you. I wear clothes mostly to protect you.
Patrick Henry said, “Give me liberty or give me death.” With COVID-19, you can have both, too much liberty can mean death.
Respect COVID-19’s danger without denial or panic, even though it's wicked hard. Since when do Americans hide from danger or from responsibility? Balance your freedoms with your responsibility to protect others. In public, physically distance, wear a mask and wear clothes.